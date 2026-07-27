Progress in tackling Cairngorm wildfire

Evacuated residents advised it is safe to return home.

First Minister John Swinney has welcomed the news that residents of Nethy Bridge affected by the precautionary evacuations prompted by the Cairngorms wildfire have been advised they can return home.

At a recent (25 July 2026) meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGORR) the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) reported good progress in strengthening fire breaks to protect residential areas and said the number of hot spots are reducing. Two helicopters have each been dropping between 20,000 and 40,000 litres an hour on the areas affected.

The meeting was chaired by the First Minister with Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth, Justice Secretary Neil Gray and Net Zero Secretary Gillian Martin also in attendance, along with representatives from the SFRS, Police Scotland, Highland Council and Cairngorms National Park.

The First Minister recently said:

“Efforts to tackle the wildfire in the Cairngorms are in their tenth day, and changeable weather conditions have presented a range of challenges for those on the ground. I praise their resilience and tireless efforts to bring it under control. “With residents in Nethy Bridge now able to return to their homes, Police Scotland have lifted the Major Incident declaration. I want to stress however, that the Scottish Government, the emergency services and all relevant authorities will continue to treat this wildfire, as has been the case since its onset, with the utmost seriousness and necessary resources until the last flames are out. “I have been heartened to hear of the cooperation and support from the local community – an appeal earlier today for assistance with the provision of plant machinery to help firefighting efforts was responded to quickly and no further equipment is needed at this time. “We do ask for the continued patience of members of the public and their cooperation in staying away from the area both for their own safety and to enable those on the scene to focus on the task at hand.”

Background

The Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGORR) will meet again tomorrow.