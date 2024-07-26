NHS Wales
Progress in Wales towards WHO goal of eliminating hepatitis B and C by 2030
Recent findings from the Public Health Wales annual report which examines Trends in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of blood borne viruses in Wales: Hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV, reveal a noteworthy decline in Hepatitis C diagnoses, reflecting significant progress towards eliminating this public health threat.
Wales has successfully achieved 9 out of the 20 WHO indicators used to track progress, with ongoing efforts to meet the remaining targets through collaborative initiatives. There has been a decline in mortality from both Hepatitis B and C, signalling effective management and treatment of these conditions.
The report highlights that while the COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted blood borne virus (BBV) screening, diagnosis, and treatment, since then levels have recovered and even exceeded pre-pandemic levels for Hepatitis B and C.
As World Hepatitis Day 2024 approaches on Sunday, 28 July, it serves as a helpful reminder to every one of the importance of awareness and action to combat hepatitis B and C in Wales, as part of the wider global effort to eliminate these viruses.
The report, which covers data up to the end of 2023, also notes a slight increase in new diagnoses of chronic Hepatitis B, from 249 cases in 2022 to 261 in 2023, highlighting ongoing challenges in combating blood borne viruses in Wales. There were 13 new acute Hepatitis B cases compared to 9 the previous year.
The data indicates that males accounted for a significant proportion of new chronic infections, despite representing a smaller percentage of those screened.
Trends in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of blood borne viruses in Wales: Hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV (PDF, 1.7Mb)
In a bid to further enhance screening and early detection, Public Health Wales encourages members of the public to use the Test and Post service. This postal testing service facilitates the detection of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and blood borne viruses, including Hepatitis B and C. By participating, individuals can help reduce the spread of these viruses and contribute to public health efforts.
For more information and to access the Test and Post service, visit the Public Health Wales Sexual Health website:
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/progress-in-wales-towards-who-goal-of-eliminating-hepatitis-b-and-c-by-2030/
