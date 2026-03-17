Office of Rail and Road
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Progress made improving help points at stations, but more work required, says rail regulator
Upgraded help point units, more frequent inspections, and improvements to connectivity at unstaffed and remote stations are among the changes being delivered following the Office of Rail and Road’s 2024 report, which identified weaknesses in reliability and inconsistent monitoring of service quality across the network.
For passengers, help points are often the only way to speak to a human for assistance when station staff are unavailable, and it is the responsibility of station operators to ensure they are working and that calls are answered.
After assessing various data, including from station operators responsible for help points at more than 2,500 stations in Britain, ORR highlighted that not all station operators have systems and processes in place to reliably operate their help points, or reliably answer calls from them. ORR also raised concerns about help points at remote stations which might be affected by poor mobile coverage.
In response to ORR’s recommendations, 21 station operators reviewed their monitoring and maintenance arrangements. Nearly half have introduced, or are introducing, newer models of help point, with better functionality. These upgrades enable quicker identification of faults, faster repairs, and more transparent performance reporting.
Northern Trains and Transport for Wales, which ORR said faced the greatest challenges, are making improvements that ORR is continuing to monitor, including upgrading or renewing help point units at rural stations prioritised because of poor connectivity.
ORR recognises the progress made but expects operators to maintain this momentum. There is still some way to go. ORR will continue to collaborate with governments to monitor performance data and engage with industry to ensure improvements are sustained.
Stephanie Tobyn, ORR’s director of strategy, policy and reform, recently said:
“Help points are a vital back-up for passengers, particularly where stations are unstaffed or connectivity is limited. They must be reliable and ready to use whenever they are needed.
“We have seen positive steps from operators following our review, but sustained focus is essential to ensure these improvements translate into consistent, dependable support for passengers across the network.”
Notes to Editors
- Update report on monitoring the availability of help points at stations.
- Reliability of help points at stations (2024).
- The work forms part of the seven priority areas identified in the UK Government's Roadmap to an accessible railway, which sets out accessibility improvements to be delivered ahead of the establishment of Great British Railways (GBR), with the aim of creating a more inclusive and accessible rail network.
- ORR holds station operators to account against requirements in relation to help points that are set out in operator licences and in health and safety legislation. The primary regulatory tool is the Accessible Travel Policy (ATP) licence condition, which includes the requirement for passengers to be able to request assistance or access service information from a help point or freephone number at stations where station staff are unavailable.
Related links
Update report on the reliability of help points at stations
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/progress-made-improving-help-points-stations-more-work-required-says-rail-regulator
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