Progress of UK-EU agreement in respect of Gibraltar: joint statement - 19 September
A joint statement from the UK, European Commission, Spain and Gibraltar following talks today (19 September) in Brussels.
European Commission Executive Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič, Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, together with the Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo, met in Brussels on Thursday 19 September.
This was the third meeting at political level and the first one in this format under the new UK Government.
Building on significant progress of 12 April and 16 May, today’s discussions were constructive and productive, resulting in further progress on the complex issues of negotiations, namely in the area of people and goods.
The meeting reaffirmed their shared commitment to concluding an EU-UK Agreement to bring confidence, legal certainty, and stability to the people of the whole region, while safeguarding all parties’ legal positions.
They all agreed to remain in constant contact, with teams to work closely and intensely on outstanding areas.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/progress-of-uk-eu-agreement-in-respect-of-gibraltar-joint-statement-19-september
