Progress on salmon farming reforms

Scottish salmon farms are operating as they should and no further regulation is needed according to preliminary research on fish deaths.

The Marine Directorates research report on ‘persistent elevated mortality in salmon farming in Scotland’ shows that persistent high levels of fish deaths in marine salmon farms is not a widespread issue. It states the industry is already taking prompt steps to reduce mortality to the lowest possible levels by, for example, using specially tailored seal nets, bespoke vaccines, and breeding programmes to ensure fish are adapted to Scottish conditions.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon today updated the Rural Affairs and Islands Committee and also outlined additional Scottish Government action over the past year to modernise regulation, improve environmental safeguards and support a sustainable salmon farming industry.

These include:

progressing welfare standards for farmed fish under the Animal Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 by working to introduce official guidance

reviewing fish farm consenting pilots, with more development proposals being added to help improve the process – clarifying the rules to allow fish and shellfish farms to apply for consent in waters three to 12 nautical miles from the coast

launching Regional Marine Plans for Shetland and Orkney to ensure future aquaculture developments are aligned with local needs, environmental conditions and long-term sustainability goals

launching a new modernised version of Scotland’s aquaculture website to make information on salmon farming easier to find and understand

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon said:

“This past year has seen significant improvements to the resilience, transparency and sustainability of salmon farming as we have worked with the sector to ensure it develops sustainably and brings lasting benefits to our rural and island communities.

“We have made our consenting and regulatory frameworks clearer and more robust. We have continued to invest in innovation to support the sector to improve fish health and welfare outcomes, address the causes of mortality, mitigate the impacts of climate change and reduce adverse impacts on the environment.

“Scottish salmon is a high quality, home grown nutritious product, which is internationally renowned and commands a premium price in the market in recognition of its quality. That’s why it is in everyone’s best interests to manage mortality in salmon farms down to the lowest possible levels. This preliminary research is welcome, but we expect producers to continue prioritising action in this area across all sites.

“We will now look at building on these foundations to continue to improve fish health and welfare and ensure the continued sustainable development of the Scottish salmon sector.”

