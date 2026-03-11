Scottish Government
|Printable version
Progress on salmon farming reforms
No new regulation needed on salmon mortalities.
Scottish salmon farms are operating as they should and no further regulation is needed according to preliminary research on fish deaths.
The Marine Directorates research report on ‘persistent elevated mortality in salmon farming in Scotland’ shows that persistent high levels of fish deaths in marine salmon farms is not a widespread issue. It states the industry is already taking prompt steps to reduce mortality to the lowest possible levels by, for example, using specially tailored seal nets, bespoke vaccines, and breeding programmes to ensure fish are adapted to Scottish conditions.
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon today updated the Rural Affairs and Islands Committee and also outlined additional Scottish Government action over the past year to modernise regulation, improve environmental safeguards and support a sustainable salmon farming industry.
These include:
- progressing welfare standards for farmed fish under the Animal Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 by working to introduce official guidance
- reviewing fish farm consenting pilots, with more development proposals being added to help improve the process – clarifying the rules to allow fish and shellfish farms to apply for consent in waters three to 12 nautical miles from the coast
- launching Regional Marine Plans for Shetland and Orkney to ensure future aquaculture developments are aligned with local needs, environmental conditions and long-term sustainability goals
- launching a new modernised version of Scotland’s aquaculture website to make information on salmon farming easier to find and understand
Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon said:
“This past year has seen significant improvements to the resilience, transparency and sustainability of salmon farming as we have worked with the sector to ensure it develops sustainably and brings lasting benefits to our rural and island communities.
“We have made our consenting and regulatory frameworks clearer and more robust. We have continued to invest in innovation to support the sector to improve fish health and welfare outcomes, address the causes of mortality, mitigate the impacts of climate change and reduce adverse impacts on the environment.
“Scottish salmon is a high quality, home grown nutritious product, which is internationally renowned and commands a premium price in the market in recognition of its quality. That’s why it is in everyone’s best interests to manage mortality in salmon farms down to the lowest possible levels. This preliminary research is welcome, but we expect producers to continue prioritising action in this area across all sites.
“We will now look at building on these foundations to continue to improve fish health and welfare and ensure the continued sustainable development of the Scottish salmon sector.”
Background
Salmon farming: Scottish Government report on persistent elevated mortality in salmon farming in Scotland and finfish survival data topic sheet | Scottish Parliament Website
Shetland Islands Regional Marine Plan - gov.scot
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/progress-on-salmon-farming-reforms/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Families freed from school meal debt11/03/2026 13:20:00
Fund cleared historic debt in over 70,000 cases across Scotland.
£2.2 million boost for volunteering across Scotland11/03/2026 10:05:00
Volunteering Support Fund 2025-27 grants announced.
Report on the Roles and Functions of the Scottish Law Officers10/03/2026 15:05:00
This is a Report on research into the roles and functions of the Scottish Law Officers.
Next phase of alcohol and drugs response10/03/2026 12:05:00
A new plan to reduce deaths and harms caused by alcohol and drugs has been published.
Support to prevent child poverty09/03/2026 16:20:00
£5.8 million to charities and partners to bolster whole family support across 2026-27
Supporting women to leave abusive relationships09/03/2026 14:05:00
Increase in funding support announced on International Women’s Day.
Strategic Action Plan on Wildfires06/03/2026 15:05:00
This Strategic Action Plan on Wildfires sets out a coordinated approach to preventing, preparing for and responding to wildfires in Scotland.
Infrastructure Strategy: strategic environmental assessment06/03/2026 13:05:00
The Strategic Environmental (Scotland) 2005 Act requires certain plans and programmes to undergo SEA where they are likely to have significant environmental effects.