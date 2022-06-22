Progress report on strengthening teaching of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities’ histories and experiences published

The Welsh Government yesterday published the annual report on the teaching of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities and contributions.

In July 2020, the Welsh Government appointed Professor Charlotte Williams OBE to chair the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Communities, Contributions and Cynefin in the New Curriculum Working Group. The group published its final report in March 2021 and all recommendations were accepted by the Welsh Government.

Yesterday’s report sets out the progress made in implementing the recommendations, with the aim of reinforcing the importance of teaching past and present experiences and contributions of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities across Wales.

The report highlights the actions the Welsh Government has taken over the last year, including:

making the learning of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic histories mandatory in the new Curriculum , to be rolled out from September;

introducing new incentives to attract more people from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic backgrounds into teaching;

introducing new learning materials to support teachers to teach Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic histories and contributions within the new Curriculum;

supporting Cardiff Metropolitan University and the BAME Education Wales Network to set up the Diversity and Anti-Racism Professional Learning project, to provide a national model for professional learning for those working in education to develop an understanding and development of anti-racist practice;

launching the new Betty Campbell MBE Professional Teaching Award to promote the work schools are doing to teach the importance of inclusion.

The Welsh Government has committed to other actions within its Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan.

Jeremy Miles, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, said:

My vision is that through our new Curriculum all young people will understand how our unique history, language and culture, in all their diversity, shaped the proud nation of Wales yesterday. I am pleased that we’ve made strong progress, with a number of the original report’s recommendations already implemented. However, we still have work to do to ensure the education system in Wales reflects the experiences of the whole of Wales, past and present. I am hugely grateful for the ongoing support we have received from Professor Charlotte Williams OBE, who continues to play a pivotal role in supporting us to take forward this important work.

Professor Charlotte Williams OBE said: