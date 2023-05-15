Progress review published into force vetting standards

On Thursday 11 May, His Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary has published a letter to the Home Secretary setting out the progress police forces have made so far against the 43 recommendations in their November 2022 vetting, misogyny and misconduct report.

To help them access forces' efforts to address recommendations, 300 vetting files that forces handled between 1 December 2022 and 31 January 2023 were examined. Encouragingly, they found notable improvements in vetting decision-making since our thematic inspection. You can read the full letter and full findings here.

In response to the findings, APCC Chair Marc Jones said: “I am grateful for the commitment and speed in which Chief Constables have acted to address and implement the recommendations put forward by His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary.

“We are encouraged to see that notable improvements have been made in police vetting-decisions. However, we must not become complacent going forwards. Forces must continue to maintain strong processes and standards if we are to rebuild public trust and effectively drive out those who are not fit to wear the uniform.

“At local level, Police and Crime Commissioners continue to hold their Chief Constables to account for their vetting standards and are closely monitoring the effective implementation of these recommendations.”