Progressing education reform
New Chair of the Scottish Qualifications Authority announced.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has appointed the new Chair of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) as the organisation prepares for the establishment of a new qualifications body.
Shirley Rogers will become the first female Chair of the SQA and be tasked with overseeing the transition to a new body. Ms Rogers is a former Director of Performance, Delivery and Resilience at the Scottish Government, former Chief People Officer of NHS Scotland and was previously the Vice Chair of Borders College Board of Management.
The appointment will provide new leadership and direction at the SQA and marks a key milestone in the process to reform Scotland’s education system.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth yesterday said:
“I’m pleased to welcome Shirley Rogers into post as the first female Chair of the Scottish Qualifications Authority and look forward to working closely with her. This appointment is a vital step forward in our process to reform Scotland’s education system, as we look to deliver change in practice and culture at the SQA and its replacement body.
“I’ve been clear that reform is a process and that work has already started to embed system and culture change that improves outcomes for young people, whilst supporting school staff.
“I’d like to thank David Middleton for his hard work and professionalism as current Chair of the SQA and wish him the very best for the future.”
Ms Rogers yesterday said:
“I am delighted to be joining the SQA as Chair. I look forward to working with the organisation and its stakeholders to achieve the very best that we can for students, parents, teachers and employers.”
Background
Public appointment: Chair appointed to the Scottish Qualifications Authority Board - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
Ms Rogers takes up post on 1 December 2023.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/progressing-education-reform/
