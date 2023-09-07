Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Project experts attend APM-sponsored British Academy of Management event
Project management leaders, researchers and academics discussed the future of the profession at an event at the British Academy of Management (BAM) annual conference, which was supported by the Association for Project Management (APM).
BAM’s Project Experiences Special Interest Group (SIG) held a networking event in Brighton, in conjunction with the BAM annual conference at the University of Sussex.
Attendees heard speeches from Dr Christine Unterhitzenberger Project Experiences SIG Chair; Professor Adam Boddison OBE, APM Chief Executive; Martina Huemann, Editor-in-Chief of The International Journal of Project Management; and Dr David Eggleton from the University of Sussex who hosted the conference.
The event brought together project management-focused researchers and academics from a variety of nations, many of whom have contributed or undertaken research for APM and offered the opportunity to network, share insights and build relationships.
The continuation of APM’s support of BAM and its activities demonstrates the important role of research and academia in developing the project profession’s knowledge and understanding, needed to keep pace with the growing demand of complex projects around the world.
Addressing the delegates, Prof Boddison yesterday said:
“We are delighted to sponsor today’s event. When it comes to APM we are committed to research. Our research programme isn’t just one thing, it is many things…That richness, that broad church represents the richness and the breadth of the profession itself. It’s not a simple profession, it is complex, as are many of the projects that we [the profession] are working on. Our research is broad, it is inclusive, it’s impactful.”
Opening the event, the Project Experiences’ SIG Chair Dr Christine Unterhitzenberger (pictured) outlined the importance of the Project Experiences group and its activities.
“This is where the project management conversation takes place” Dr Unterhitzenberger explained, “to be present at BAM is important so we can join that conversation.”
Sponsored by APM, the event took place on Monday 4 September in Brighton. To find out more about BAM’s Project Experience Special Interest Group visit their webpage.
APM’s research is available here.
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Creating workplaces for everyone: APM’s holistic approach to employee well-being05/09/2023 13:20:00
Recognising people’s diverse and distinct needs is at the heart of APM’s variety of programmes that foster employee well-being, and to support this, it has introduced a wide and diverse range of new measures to complement existing ones.
Future Lives and Landscapes: new resources available for project professionals22/08/2023 13:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has published two new digital documents for project professionals aspiring to incorporate social value into their projects, as part of its Future Lives and Landscapes campaign.
Accelerating gender equality high on agenda at Women in Project Management Conference 202321/08/2023 13:20:00
Female project professionals facing challenges to gain promotions into senior roles can benefit from expert career advice at the APM (Association for Project Management) Women in Project Management Conference 2023 in London in September.
Markers sought for APM Project Management Qualification Pilot18/08/2023 13:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) is seeking subject matter experts to be involved in qualification and assessment development.
Most project professionals in construction say AI will have a positive impact on their sector, APM survey finds10/08/2023 13:20:00
A new survey by Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, has revealed that the majority (70%) of project professionals working in the construction industry think the latest advancements in AI technology will have a positive impact on their sector, such as improved decision-making, cyber security and reporting.
Project Management in Newsrooms02/08/2023 11:10:00
A new guide providing practical advice and insights into the role of project professionals working in journalism, is now available – ideal for anyone working on projects within a media environment.
APM shortlisted at the Association Excellence Awards31/07/2023 13:20:00
APM is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted in four categories at the Association Excellence Awards 2023 recognised as the most respected awards highlighting best practice and excellence amongst industry bodies, professional membership organisations, and trade unions in the UK and Europe.
Nominations open for APM Volunteer Achievement Awards 202326/07/2023 10:20:00
Entries have officially opened for the Association for Project Management (APM) Volunteer Achievement Awards 2023.
APM responds to the Infrastructure and Projects Authority’s annual report on progress of the Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP)24/07/2023 13:20:00
The Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) sits at the heart of government and oversees some of the most complex, high risk and strategically significant projects and programmes in the UK.