Project experts attend APM-sponsored British Academy of Management event

Project management leaders, researchers and academics discussed the future of the profession at an event at the British Academy of Management (BAM) annual conference, which was supported by the Association for Project Management (APM).

BAM’s Project Experiences Special Interest Group (SIG) held a networking event in Brighton, in conjunction with the BAM annual conference at the University of Sussex.

Attendees heard speeches from Dr Christine Unterhitzenberger Project Experiences SIG Chair; Professor Adam Boddison OBE, APM Chief Executive; Martina Huemann, Editor-in-Chief of The International Journal of Project Management; and Dr David Eggleton from the University of Sussex who hosted the conference.

The event brought together project management-focused researchers and academics from a variety of nations, many of whom have contributed or undertaken research for APM and offered the opportunity to network, share insights and build relationships.

The continuation of APM’s support of BAM and its activities demonstrates the important role of research and academia in developing the project profession’s knowledge and understanding, needed to keep pace with the growing demand of complex projects around the world.

Addressing the delegates, Prof Boddison yesterday said:

“We are delighted to sponsor today’s event. When it comes to APM we are committed to research. Our research programme isn’t just one thing, it is many things…That richness, that broad church represents the richness and the breadth of the profession itself. It’s not a simple profession, it is complex, as are many of the projects that we [the profession] are working on. Our research is broad, it is inclusive, it’s impactful.”

Opening the event, the Project Experiences’ SIG Chair Dr Christine Unterhitzenberger (pictured) outlined the importance of the Project Experiences group and its activities.

“This is where the project management conversation takes place” Dr Unterhitzenberger explained, “to be present at BAM is important so we can join that conversation.”

Sponsored by APM, the event took place on Monday 4 September in Brighton. To find out more about BAM’s Project Experience Special Interest Group visit their webpage.

APM’s research is available here.