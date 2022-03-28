Cabinet Office
Project launched to support EV chargepoint infrastructure rollout
The new Geospatial Commission project will explore what electric vehicle chargepoint infrastructure data is needed by local authorities.
The Geospatial Commission recently (25 March 2022) launched a discovery project to explore how location data can be better utilised to support planning and delivery of electric vehicle charge points by local authorities.
The UK is committed to transitioning to electric vehicles (EV) in support of ambitious net zero targets. Local authorities will play a crucial role enabling this transition.
This project will support the approach set out in the government’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy, published recently by the Department for Transport, which focuses on enabling the rollout of a robust EV charging infrastructure network by 2030. Setting out a vision and approach for EV infrastructure roll-out and expectations of key stakeholders, the Strategy identifies that addressing barriers to data sharing will be important to enable decision making.
Dr Steve Unger, Commissioner at the Geospatial Commission, recently said:
Location data will play a key role in planning the UK’s transition to electric vehicles and help make net zero a reality. Through this project, the Geospatial Commission will understand the challenges faced by local authorities who wish to exploit location data. By working together, we will be able to unlock the potential for data-driven innovation in transport.
The Geospatial Commission discovery project includes workshops with 10 local authorities to identify challenges and opportunities for better use of location data in the rollout of EV chargepoint infrastructure. This project will be undertaken by technical specialists Frazer-Nash Consultancy.
Matthew Perrin, Digital Services Innovation Lead, Frazer-Nash Consultancy, recently said:
Geospatial data is vital to planning, installing and running an effective charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. We are really looking forward to working with the Geospatial Commission and local authorities on this important study, providing our expertise in geospatial data and discovery to enable this important step on the UK’s journey to net zero.
Councillor Helen Hayden, Executive Member for Infrastructure and Climate from Leeds City Council, recently said:
Over the last five years, Leeds has taken a range of actions, offering free electric van trials, discounted parking and requiring charge points in new developments, to accelerate our city’s transition to less polluting vehicles.
With figures showing that the number of plug-in vehicles in Leeds has doubled over the last year, it is vitally important that we understand how best to expand and improve access to charging infrastructure for drivers on the go or without private parking. We are therefore excited to be part of this timely project.
The following local authorities are involved in the project:
- Oxfordshire County Council
- City of York Council
- Norfolk County Council
- Greater Manchester Combined Authority
- West Sussex County Council
- Cornwall Council
- Kent County Council
- Leeds City Council
- Wiltshire Council
- Cheshire East Council
Editor’s Notes:
- The Geospatial Commission published Positioning the UK in the Fast Lane in August 2021 which identified that supporting the effective use of location data and systems is vital for the UK to have the best charging infrastructure in the world and meet net zero targets whilst driving economic growth. This new project builds on the findings of this report.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/project-launched-to-support-ev-chargepoint-infrastructure-rollout
