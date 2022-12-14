RUSI
|Printable version
Project Launches to Monitor and Supervise Ukraine’s Reconstruction Funds
RUSI’s Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies (CFCS) and RUSI Europe launch the Supervising and Monitoring Ukraine’s Reconstruction Funds (SMURF) project to support Ukrainian civil society in the efficient oversight of international aid allocation.
The SMURF project aims to empower Ukraine’s ‘second line of defence’ - civil society and investigative journalists - to gather the expertise and tools that will enable it to monitor the proper allocation of funds and discourage kleptocracy and corruption.
The project is supported by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), RUSI’s long-standing partner in empowering civil society and journalists to combat corruption.
For the project implementation, CFCS and RUSI Europe will partner with the Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO), a leading Ukrainian think tank closely engaged in dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities on building accountability mechanisms for reconstruction aid.
Background
The Russian aggression against Ukraine has devastated the country and upended the lives of millions of Ukrainians. The country is already receiving significant international aid to address immediate recovery needs. The inflow of funds for reconstruction will grow further once the hostilities cease. It will require proper mechanisms and expertise to ensure that these funds are not being mismanaged or pilfered. Traditional control systems, also known as the ‘first line of defence’, have proven ineffective in the past, particularly because those responsible for applying the controls could also profit from this activity.
Project Activities
As part of the SMURF project, RUSI CFCS and RUSI Europe will organise a two-week study tour in Brussels and London on 29 January – 12 February 2023. The study tour will connect Ukrainian anticorruption experts, civil society activists and journalists to policy makers and research communities in the EU and the UK and enhance the skills in financial crimes investigation. The study tour will foster European cooperation and support the reconstruction efforts by introducing selected participants to relevant policymakers and experts in Brussels and London.
Click here for more information about how to apply
For more information, please contact:
Kinga Redlowska, CFCS Programme Manager, RUSI Europe, Brussels, kingar@rusi.org
Ganna Tsarenko, Project Officer, CFCS, RUSI Europe, ganna.tsarenko@rusi.org
Supervising and Monitoring Ukraine’s Reconstruction Funds (SMURF)
SMURF aims to empower Ukraine’s civil society as the ‘second line of defence’ by providing the necessary expertise and tools to enhance the financial monitoring capabilities of Ukraine’s reconstruction funds.
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/project-launches-monitor-and-supervise-ukraines-reconstruction-funds
Latest News from
RUSI
The Prince, the Judge and the Paratrooper: Germany’s Foiled Far-Right Coup13/12/2022 14:25:00
The recent raids and arrests in Germany illustrate some of the trends we have seen in extremism in the last few years, including the transnational connections of groups and narratives and the involvement of current and former members of militaries and police forces in far-right extremism and terrorism.
Death of a Minister: Where Next for Belarusian Foreign Policy?12/12/2022 14:25:00
The death of Belarus’s foreign minister signals the disruption of one of the few avenues that Minsk has for negotiation and contact with the West.
Lucrative Business: Albanian Criminal Exploitation of the UK Asylum System12/12/2022 12:33:00
The ‘broken’ asylum system in the UK has opened the door for organised criminal groups to become intermediaries in dangerous crossings of the English Channel, risking lives and exploiting vulnerable individuals.
Japan Shows Its Colours on Next-Generation Combat Aircraft Collaboration09/12/2022 16:38:00
As reports suggest that Japan is preparing to join the UK and Italy in developing a future generation of fighter aircraft, what can be expected from such an arrangement?
The New Boyars? How Russia’s Governors Facilitate Mobilisation09/12/2022 14:25:00
As Russia has sought to address manpower shortages in Ukraine through mass mobilisation, its regional governors have played a crucial role in delivering the numbers required.
Ramping Up: What Will It Take to Boost the UK’s Magazine Depth?09/12/2022 12:33:00
Increasing the output of the West’s defence industry to address critical shortfalls in munitions will require decades of commitment and a concerted multi-government effort.
The Evolving Terror Threat to the UK09/12/2022 11:25:00
As the government conducts a review of its counterterrorism strategy, a speech by the head of MI5 offered some pointers about the changing nature of the threat.
Europe’s Forgotten Crisis: Migration Across the Mediterranean06/12/2022 16:25:00
While Europe remains transfixed on Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the migration crisis in the Mediterranean that has shaped much of the continent’s politics for the past 10 years remains in full swing.