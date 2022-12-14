Project Launches to Monitor and Supervise Ukraine’s Reconstruction Funds

The SMURF project aims to empower Ukraine’s ‘second line of defence’ - civil society and investigative journalists - to gather the expertise and tools that will enable it to monitor the proper allocation of funds and discourage kleptocracy and corruption.

The project is supported by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), RUSI’s long-standing partner in empowering civil society and journalists to combat corruption.

For the project implementation, CFCS and RUSI Europe will partner with the Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO), a leading Ukrainian think tank closely engaged in dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities on building accountability mechanisms for reconstruction aid.