Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Project management expertise in demand at Dstl
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory has more than 30 opportunities for experienced project managers to help deliver transformative science and technology.
Great project managers are wanted to help Dstl deliver its wide-ranging programme of specialist science and technology work to the Ministry of Defence and wider government.
Offering exceptional benefits and strong career development prospects to its employees, Dstl is the science inside the UK’s defence and security and an executive agency of the Ministry of Defence, helping to protect our nation.
Project managers are critical to delivering Dstl’s expert research, specialist advice and invaluable operational support across a fascinating variety of areas, from cyber and artificial intelligence to weapons and explosives.
In return, Dstl offers a great career pathway, continual professional development through training and education routes, and membership of professional bodies.
The increased demand for project management skills reflects the requirements identified in the 2021 Integrated Review and the projects and programmes included in MOD’s Science and Technology Portfolio for 2022 and beyond.
Carl, project manager in Exploration Division, says:
I’m currently working on a project with a wide range of investigation from DNA to neuromorphic and quantum computing.
In addition to the projects that I help to deliver, Dstl offers a great career pathway that can take you from Project Support Officer, all the way to senior project management roles.
Continual professional development is actively promoted via a wealth of training and education routes and membership of professional bodies.
Helen, senior principal project manager, says:
I deliver exciting science and technology (S&T) across defence and wider government. We do incredible work and it’s great to be part of it. No two days are the same and every day is a learning day.
Highlights of working at Dstl are the people, our values, diversity and inclusion and of course flexible working. The sky is the limit if you are driven to succeed and the variety of work across Dstl is second to none.
You don’t need a science and technology background, just great project management skills.
