Project Management in Newsrooms
A new guide providing practical advice and insights into the role of project professionals working in journalism, is now available – ideal for anyone working on projects within a media environment.
Project Management in Newsrooms, written by Robin Kwong – an APM honorary fellow, and award-winning journalist with two decades of journalism experience working in a variety of roles in newsrooms across Asia, Europe and North America - will help anyone interested in practising project management in a newsroom to become better and more effective at it.
Reporters and editors with no previous project management experience will benefit from the practical overview of the role of project managers in a newsroom environment. The guide demystifies and lays out best practices for each stage of an editorial project's life cycle, from planning and execution through to project wrap-up.
Discussing the new guide, Robin said: "I wrote this guide because I believe that creating the capacity to learn and grow as an organisation is the strongest argument for better project management in newsrooms. By consistently practicing good project management, your newsroom can repeatedly take on increasingly ambitious, teachable, cross-functional work."
Project Management in Newsrooms is available to download now
About the author
Robin Kwong has been a reporter, editor, special projects editor, and a senior leader and manager in the newsrooms of the Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal. He has won multiple awards for projects including The Uber Game and The WSJ Six-Week Money Challenge. He graduated from Yale University and is an honorary fellow of the Association for Project Management.
Robin is an APM Honorary Fellow
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/project-management-in-newsrooms/
