Project Management Teams: the Science of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion
At the heart of Project Management lies its people. Project success is driven by effective decision-making drawing on the diverse strengths of the whole team. “Ensuring project management continues to work on improving its levels of diversity and inclusion is key to ensuring that it reflects wider society, bringing in new talent from all backgrounds to develop a stronger profession with a broad range of voices.” APM Salary and Market Trends Survey 2023 Chapter 3.
In this talk, held on 20 May 2025, Professor Nira Chamberlain showed the insight gained from treating Equality, Diversity & Inclusion as a pure scientific problem and its relevance to project management.
What is Diversity? What is Inclusion? What is Equality? What are the differences between these three terms? Do we measure Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI) the same or should we measure them differently? What impact and relevance will this on the project management community?
In 2021, an All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) investigating Diversity in STEM concluded that the way we measure EDI does not reflect the lived experience of underrepresented groups. In 2024 the APPG started a formal investigation into the issue. This may impact the way APM and other organisations measure EDI moving forward.
Speaker: Professor Nira Chamberlain OBE, Technical Fellow for Mathematical Modelling, AtkinsRéalis – Linkedin
Nira Chamberlain is Mathematical Modelling Technical Fellow for AtkinsRéalis is also a Visiting Professor at Loughborough University. With over 30 years’ experience of mathematical modelling, simulation, and developing algorithms that solve complex engineering and commercial problems, Nira was the President of the Institute of Mathematics and its Applications from 2020 to 2021 and was the President of The Mathematical Association in 2023. In 2018, Nira was the winner of the Big Math Off title “World’s Most Interesting Mathematician” and is currently the Chair of the Black Heroes of Mathematics Conference. Nira is certified Advanced Data Scientist Professional and was awarded an OBE for services to mathematical sciences in 2022.
Nira has very kindly allowed his presented material to be made available for viewing. The slides on Slideshare are now available in our APM resources area and also embedded below for reference.
