Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
|Printable version
Project SIREN: advancing networked sensing through collaboration
A major breakthrough, delivered through Project SIREN, directly supports the UK’s future integrated air sensing capability and provides a clear operational advantage.
For the first time in the UK, the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has successfully demonstrated advanced radar signal processing and sensor fusion across multiple air platforms as an enabler for faster and more accurate detection.
Collaborating with industry and academia
The demonstration is an important achievement of Project SIREN (System for Integrated Radar Early-response Networking) which directly supports the UK’s future integrated air domain sensing capability. The outcome demonstrated the power of collaboration with industry and academia, marking a major step toward future integrated sensing capabilities.
Funded by the Chief Scientific Advisor’s research programme, this science-led initiative shows the ‘One Defence’ mindset which is central to the Strategic Defence Review 2025. By uniting government scientists, industry partners, and academic researchers, the SIREN consortium moved from concept to demonstration in just 15 months, finishing in a series of airborne experiments off Scotland’s east coast in May 2025.
The joint academic and industry team successfully integrated multiple radars to produce a near real-time picture of the air and maritime environment. These technologies promise to significantly improve situational awareness and tracking - something which is vital for modern defence operations.
An important step was the fusion of data from distributed sensors using cloud-based integration, linking airborne systems with ground stations. This lays the foundation for future multi-platform sensing across defence, and supports the UK’s emerging Digital Targeting Web, which enables rapid coordination from sensor to decision-maker.
Who the project brought together
The project brought together expertise from Leonardo, Igence Radar, Voyant and academic partners from the University of Edinburgh and University of Liverpool. Dstl provided leadership and technical guidance, helping to align commercial and academic innovation.
This model clearly shows how collaboration between government, primes, SMEs and academia can harness best-of-breed capability, accelerating development through to exploitation and strengthening the UK defence enterprise.
Benefits of SIREN
SIREN offers cutting-edge technology into the hands of our armed forces faster. It has generated valuable intellectual property and technical capability that will inform future defence programmes. The consortium’s knowledge, tools and expertise are now being applied to better understand the value and advantages of networked systems as part of the future force mix.
Building on the progress made by SIREN, work is now focused on transitioning to an exploitation footing, targeting both spiral development options for existing platforms as well as new and novel implementations.
Find out more about Dstl and how to work with us.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/case-studies/project-siren-advancing-networked-sensing-through-collaboration
Latest News from
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
MOD showcases integrated wargaming expertise at NATO’s Premier Concept Development Conference26/11/2025 13:20:00
Cyber & Specialist Operations Command’s (CSOC) Integrated Warfare Centre (IWC) and Dstl have underscored Britain’s leading role in modern defence analytical wargaming.
NATO award for Dstl engineer31/10/2025 15:10:00
Rebecca Findlay received the Early Career award for her deep expertise in modelling and simulation for electro-optical/infrared signatures.
Security breach averted: drones intercepted at NATO summit06/10/2025 15:10:00
As drone threats become increasingly sophisticated, Dstl's open standards approach is proving essential for coordinated international defence responses.
North East AI Growth Zone taskforce launched to accelerate jobs, skills and growth25/09/2025 09:10:00
Thousands of jobs on the horizon with new training and apprenticeship routes expected to be created as new taskforce announced.
Building the Digital Targeting Web10/09/2025 13:20:00
Dstl and partners are enabling the UK's Integrated Fighting Force by developing underlying technology that will connect platforms and systems.
CWD 2025: the next step in ridding the world of chemical weapons14/08/2025 11:20:00
Dstl experts and partners will be discussing the challenge of destroying undeclared stockpiles of chemical weapons at annual conference.
Understanding Injury: DASA seeks innovations in Conflict Wound research13/08/2025 11:20:00
New Market Exploration by Dstl/DMS through DASA seeks innovative technical solutions that could be used to model or monitor conflict wounds.
Operating in the Future Electromagnetic Environment symposium 202527/06/2025 15:10:00
Representatives from industry, academia and government are invited to join the OFEME symposium to work alongside Dstl’s scientists and shape future thinking.