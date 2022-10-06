Project update on National Underground Asset Register published

The Geospatial Commission today published an update on the status of the National Underground Asset Register (NUAR) and invited all asset owners from Northern Ireland and England to start participating.

This publication marks the first anniversary of the build phase and provides a summary of progress over the past year, as well as the economic case and a timeline for the next two years.

In line with the government’s growth priorities, NUAR will use modern technologies and ways of working to revolutionise the way buried infrastructure is installed, maintained, operated and repaired across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The NUAR platform has developed well over the first 12 months of the build phase, and a large number of asset owners from across all sectors have already provided their data and signed agreements to allow it to be shared with others.

In the next 12 months the Geospatial Commission will continue to seek user feedback, develop the service and engage with stakeholders on the future operational model of NUAR.

National engagement

Following the progress made to date with development of the service and levels of engagement seen across North East England, Wales and London, the Geospatial Commission are now at the stage to invite asset owners from Northern Ireland and the rest of England to start to engage with NUAR.

If you have not already been contacted by the Geospatial Commission team about sharing underground asset data then please email nuaronboarding@cabinetoffice.gov.uk.