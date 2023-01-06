Environment Agency
Prolific Burnley based waste criminal must pay over £360k
Prolific waste crime offender, John Leslie Allison, has been ordered to pay £368,682.50 under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.
- The Environment Agency previously prosecuted John Leslie Allison, 75, of Southfield Lane, Colne, Burnley for undertaking illegal waste activities at two sites in Lancashire without a permit.
- On 23rd July 2021 Allison was sentenced to three years immediate imprisonment.
- Environment Agency has pursued confiscation proceedings to seek an order to remove Mr Allison’s ill-gotten gains – and he has been ordered to pay £368,682.50 under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.
Prolific waste crime offender, John Leslie Allison, has been ordered to pay £368,682.50 under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002. Allison appeared at Preston Crown Court today, Friday, 6 January 2022, before His Honour Judge Parry, after the Environment Agency pursued confiscation proceedings.
Allison was jailed for 3 years in 2021 for undertaking illegal waste activities at two sites in Colne without a permit. He allowed hazardous, large scale, mixed household and commercial waste materials to be deposited at the sites without a permit, causing unacceptable risks to the environment, highlighted by a number of significant fires at the site and numerous complaints from the public.
The Crown Court at Preston Court today found that Mr Allison benefitted to the tune of £840,814 from his illegal waste activities. He was ordered to pay £368,682.50, fixed by the total value of assets available to Mr Allison.
An Environment Agency spokesperson said:
“We welcome the result of this proceeds of crime following the offences committed by prolific offender Mr Allison. This sends out a strong signal to others that we will continue to fight tirelessly to combat illegal waste crime and bring those responsible to justice.
“The Environment Agency will continue to work tirelessly to tackle environmental crime which can have a devastating impact on the environment and local community.
“I would urge everyone to check that a waste carrier, broker or dealer is registered before using them by checking the waste carriers register online at Gov.UK.”
Environmental incidents can be reported to the Environment Agency 24/7 on 0800 807060, waste crime can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers online or on 0800 555111.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prolific-burnley-based-waste-criminal-must-pay-over-360k
