Prolific people smuggler brought down after NCA investigation

A prolific people smuggler who transported hundreds of illegal migrants to the UK in small boats, HGVs and a yacht has been handed a prison sentence.

Ali Omar Karim, 47, from Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to facilitating illegal immigration in July 2024 following a National Crime Agency investigation.

NCA officers identified Karim after an incident in February 2022 where a yacht was run aground in Rye, Sussex.

CCTV images showed people jumping from the yacht and swimming to shore, while others travelled in a dinghy before fleeing across land.

Within two hours, 14 individuals from Iran, Iraq and Albania, including two children, were detained by Border Force officers.

An NCA investigation followed and uncovered Karim was controlling a network of people smugglers throughout northern Europe and the Middle East.

Examination of his phone showed he had been involved in the movement of people from Serbia, Turkey, Kosovo, Bosnia and other countries through border crossings in Romania and Hungary via HGV.

Evidence on Karim's phone suggested those trafficked paid £800 to £1,000 to get into the EU, and then charged a further, larger amount to get from France to the UK.

Messages showed Karim discussing another people smuggling attempt in November 2022 which suggested they charged migrants £1,650 each for a crossing in an HGV.

On 17 November 2022, a lorry was stopped at Calais and two Iraqi nationals were found hidden in the trailer.

In another incident, he discussed a small boat crossing where migrants were drinking alcohol which had caused complaints.

Messages also referred to multiple dinghies, indicating multiple crossings and the scale of the operation Karim was operating.

On 19 January 2023, Karim about a crossing by lorry, charging £24,000. The voice note was translated to say: "the okay for two passengers, £24,000. Give the 'okay'. With the agreement that the driver boarding them one side and the driver dropping them the other side. If they were arrested in Dover inside the lorry, they not pay a cent."

Other accounts showed that Karim had also been involved in organising false visas so people could travel via plane.

Karim was arrested in Portsmouth in March 2024 and pleaded guilty to people smuggling offences in June 2024.

He was sentenced to eight years and seven months in prison on 25 February. The Judge said he played a 'leading role' in the people smuggling operation.

NCA Branch Commander Rachel Bramley said:

"Karim was a key member of an organised crime group involved in transporting people by HGV, small boat, yachts and planes. He was high up in the chain of command, making decisions on crossing days, routes and prices.

"This was a long-running NCA investigation working alongside partners in the UK and overseas. Tackling organised immigration crime is a top priority for the NCA and we are doing all we can to target, disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks behind it, wherever they operate."