Met Office
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Prolonged spell of above-average temperatures in the forecast
A return to more settled conditions from next weekend with the likelihood of temperatures reaching the high 20s is the latest forecast from the Met Office.
In the lead up to this spell of fine weather conditions will remain unsettled. A showery regime will dominate for most of this week. This will include some brighter interludes, but also plenty of showers, some of which will be heavy with a chance of hail and thunder in places.
Paul Gundersen is a Met Office Chief Forecaster. He yesterday said:
“Temperatures across the UK will remain below average for most of this week and it’ll often feel rather chilly, but in the sunny spells between showers, the strength of the June sunshine will provide a short-term boost making conditions feel pleasant in sheltered areas.”
Warmer and drier
From the coming weekend the weather is expected to improve. Looking at the forecast, Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “From this weekend the UK forecast will have a distinctly warmer and drier component with a prolonged spell of above-average temperatures, with values in some locations quite likely to reach 27 to 29C, with the potential for higher values than this.”
Met Office forecasters anticipate that this spell will last well into the following week at least.
You can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube, by following us on X and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2026/prolonged-spell-of-above-average-temperatures-in-the-forecast
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