Promoting Adaptation to Changing Coasts project to hold webinars
To share the valuable learning gained so far, the Promoting Adaptation to Changing Coasts (PACCo) team is inviting anyone that wishes to find out more about the project to attend. This webinar series is particularly suited to those with a passion for climate change adaption, and those working within the environmental, civil, and public sectors.
PACCo is a cross-border initiative financially supported by the Interreg VA France (Channel) England programme. It has a total value of €26million, with €17.8million coming from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).
The webinars will give an overview of the project and its 2 pilot sites - the Lower Otter Valley in Devon and Saâne Valley in Normandy, France.
The first, ‘PACCo: A Virtual Tour of the Lower Otter Restoration Project’ will take place on Wednesday 12 October, 1pm to 2:30pm. It will take attendees on an exclusive tour of the Lower Otter site in Devon.
Utilising the latest drone footage, the session will show the transforming landscape and progress of the project as it is being delivered. It will be led by the Environment Agency and Clinton Devon Estates with the opportunity for discussion at the end of the webinar.
The second webinar, ‘PACCo – Natural Capital and Socio-economics’ will take place on Wednesday 7 December, 1pm to 2:30pm. It will provide a chance to learn more about PACCo’s work on natural capital and socio-economics. The session will look at early findings for both sites, and the potential ecological and economic benefits to their communities, wildlife, and the environment beyond.
The session will be led by the East Devon Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust/Clinton Devon Estates and the Conservatoire du Littoral Normandie. There will also be a short informal discussion on attendees’ thoughts on the findings at the end of the session.
Mike Williams of the Environment Agency said:
We hope to see all those with a passion for the environment and keen interest in the role that habitat restoration has in climate change adaptation.
A big aim of the PACCo project is to share learning, start conversations and inspire action. Our guests will get to know more about PACCo and the Lower Otter Restoration Project from the comfort of their desk. They will have the opportunity to learn and ask questions about natural capital, and how we can help our coasts and estuaries to adapt better to the challenges brought by climate change.
The PACCo project will reconnect the Otter Estuary in Devon and Saâne Estuary in Normandy to their historic floodplains. It will make infrastructure more resilient and restore 100 hectares of historically modified coastal wetland.
Restoration of these landscapes to a more natural state will create landscapes better able to cope with future changes, providing lasting benefits for people and wildlife alike.
To register to attend the webinars, please visit:
12 October - ‘PACCo: A Virtual Tour of the Lower Otter Restoration Project’:
www.trybooking.co.uk/BRKO
7 December - ‘PACCo – Natural Capital and Socio-economics’:
www.trybooking.co.uk/BRKR
Both webinars will be available with French interpretation.
Further details of the project can be found at: www.pacco-interreg.com
