Promoting business globally

UAE Scotland Week to promote trade and attract investment.

Scottish businesses will pursue new export opportunities and investment support during a three-day trade initiative taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month.

UAE Scotland Week aims to connect Scottish companies with investors and partners across renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, cyber security, agritech and food and drink sectors.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes will lead a series of engagements in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, meeting UAE government representatives, businesses and universities to strengthen economic ties and secure investment in Scottish companies and world-class universities.

Scotland's expertise in renewable energy directly supports the UAE's goals for decarbonisation, whilst Scottish capabilities in space technology align with UAE priorities, evidenced by this week's Letter of Intent signed between Space Scotland and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

Announcing Scotland Week at today’s Investopia Global investment event in Edinburgh, the Deputy First Minister said:

“UAE Scotland Week will be a further opportunity to strengthen our connections with the UAE across innovation, trade and investment.

“The Global Offshore Wind Investment Forum in March and today’s Investopia Global meeting are further evidence of the worldwide interest in Scotland’s potential. Our renewable energy, life sciences and our space sectors are all attracting international investment, while our skilled workforce and research capabilities are seeing global companies to locate operations here.

“Scotland is open for business and there is more to come as we grow a sustainable, forward-looking economy.”

H.E. Mohammad Abdrulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment, said:



"Through sustained engagement, such as today’s Investopia and the upcoming UAE Scotland Week, we reaffirm our commitment to deepening collaboration and investment between the UAE and Scotland, building on strong existing foundations. As economies with many shared characteristics, there are significant synergies to unlock. For Scottish companies operating across future-focused sectors, including renewable energy, advanced industries, fintech and logistics, the UAE offers a competitive platform from which to scale, providing stability, a dynamic business ecosystem, and seamless access to some of the world’s fastest-growing markets."

Background

UAE Scotland Week takes place from 27 to 29 January 2026 and has been developed by the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise and the UAE’s Ministry of Economy. It follows the Deputy First Minister's trade visit to the UAE in April to mark the first UAE Scotland Week.

Investopia Global is a UAE-led international investment initiative. Investopia Global, held in Scotland for the first time, took place in Edinburgh on 17 December 2025. It was a direct result of the Deputy First Minister’s visit to Dubai earlier this year.

The UAE was Scotland's 16th largest export destination in 2023, with exports worth £635 million.