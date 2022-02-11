Arts Council England
|Printable version
Promoting dynamism in the creative sector
A creative industries investment specialist in the Midlands has been working to demystify the world of finance and make navigating business easier for the creative sector.
The Creative Advantage Fund (CAF) was established in 2000 as the first venture capital fund for the creative industries. As the country faces ever-changing economic challenges, CAF is now looking to encourage and promote resilience and dynamism across the creative sector in the UK.
With support from Arts Council England, CAF has created an array of resources and case studies to promote and explore innovative business models and cultural financial planning. This includes the creation of a sector-specific financial glossary, designed to help clarify different financial terms, and ensure they can be understood and applied fruitfully across the creative sector.
Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director for Arts Council England, yesterday said:
“Arts and culture is an industry which delivers huge benefits for our economy – and it’s vital that it can adapt and show resilience in the face of change.
“CAF’s work is a great resource, drawing from real-world examples of some of the best and most innovative leaders in the country – from the Birmingham Hippodrome to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions– to guide and explain how being dynamic and innovative can lead to success.”
Helga Henry, Director and Chair at CAF yesterday said:
“We’ve been thinking about the challenges of arts finance and earning income in a new way, especially in the light of the pandemic and Brexit. In the context of planning for National applications – and in particular scrutinising the Dynamism Investment Principle – CAF wants to provide inspiration and creative ideas about income generation and alternative financial models. We wanted to present the information in a dynamic and accessible way - giving bite-sized chunks of information leading to deeper resources."
Find out more about CAF’s resources here.
Original article link: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/news/promoting-dynamism-creative-sector
