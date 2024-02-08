Scottish Government
Promoting equality in schools
Further library funding announced.
Around 20,000 pupils are expected to benefit from anti-racism and equality projects based in school libraries across Scotland.
A total of 21 schools will be awarded a share of £200,000 from the School Library Improvement Fund (SLIF).
Projects include:
- books to support children who have recently arrived in East Ayrshire from countries including Ukraine
- teaching pupils Black, Asian and minority ethnic history as part of learning on historical links to slavery in Inverclyde
- a Holistic Inclusion Hub to support parents and pupils from diverse backgrounds to feel more included in the school community in Edinburgh.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth announced the funding during a visit to Annette Street Primary School in Glasgow, which will use the investment to support children from the Roma community.
Ms Gilruth said:
“School libraries play a key role in our efforts to further boost literacy and continue improving attainment but they are also places where positive values can be developed and celebrated.
“Projects supported by this funding will help young people to understand the harmful consequences of racism and ensure they feel empowered to challenge discrimination.
“Scotland’s school libraries are a vital resource and all children should have access to the opportunities they provide. This funding will help ensure that young people from all backgrounds feel the full benefits.”
Chief Executive of Scottish Library and Information Council Pamela Tulloch said:
“School libraries play a key role in accelerating education and learning, and ensuring every young person has the chance to fulfil their full potential by enabling access to information and creative opportunities.
“We’re particularly proud to award support to those advocating for anti-racism and anti-discrimination through this year’s Fund, with many projects aiming to increase access and support for pupils who may experience barriers to learning, including those with Additional Support Needs (ASN) and pupils with English as an Additional Language (EAL).
“Involving children and young people, and their families, in defining the school library service creates a flexible space for reflection and conversation where learning and creativity are encouraged in a nurturing environment. We look forward to seeing these initiatives come to life.”
Glasgow City Council's Convener for Education and Early Years, Councillor Christina Cannon said:
“Our schools and teachers are always looking at ways in which to support our children and young people – particularly pupils with English as additional language - and this additional funding will help provide resources to complement this work.
“Our diversity is something that we celebrate and we are proud to have more than 113 languages spoken across the city.”
Background:
The School Libraries Improvement Fund has provided £1.7 million to school library improvement projects since its creation in 2017.
Projects chosen for this year’s fund are a mix of targeted, whole school and legacy projects.
The full list of projects to receive funding for 23-24 include:
Aberdeen
Seaton Primary School – Seaton Reads - £8,200
Aberdeenshire
Laurencekirk Primary School – Inclusive Wellbeing, Creation and Stories - £19,300
Meldrum Academy – Tackling Discrimination and Fostering Empathy - £11,180
Dumfries and Galloway
Noblehill School Library – Book Buddies - £2,000
Dundee
Morgan Academy Library – Tay See Oorsels - £3,590
East Ayrshire
Bellsbank Primary – Bellsbank Primary School’s Lending Library - £4,000
East Lothian
Wallyford Primary School & Nursery – A Wonderful World of Words at Wallyford - £18,000
Edinburgh
Frogsten Primary School Library – Holistic Inclusion Hub - £17,654
Falkirk
Denny Primary School – Library Legends - £10,000
Glasgow
Annette Street Primary School – Traditional Tales – Story Gathering with Roma Communities - £7,046
Cranhill Primary School and Cranhill Development Trust – Rise Up in Cranhill - £11,620
King’s Park Primary School – Spiders @ KPPS: Weaving Connections - £13,980
Thornwood Primary School – Multilingual Marvels - £13,600
Scotstoun and St Paul’s Primary School – Growing a Reading Community Literacy Inclusion and Wellbeing - £6,500
Cadder Primary School – Cadder Primary Community Library - £9,923
Inverclyde
Across Inverclyde Schools – Heard in the Library – Voices of Change from Inverclyde - £23,350
North Ayrshire
Ardrossan Academy Library – Let Me Tell You a Story - £3,650
Renfrewshire
Across 10 schools in Glasgow and Renfrewshire – The Library Young Team - £19,734
St Andrew’s Academy – Research Hub - £3,619
Scottish Borders
Leader Valley School – Leader Valley Literacy Lounge - £5,000
Tweedbank Primary School – The Reading Retreat - £4,018
