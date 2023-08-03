Promoting fair work

Expert advisory group aims to improve fairness in the workplace

Leading figures from business, trade unions, equality groups and academia are coming together to advise the Scottish Government on its fair work agenda.

Chaired by Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray, the Fair Work Oversight Group meets for the first time today (Thursday, 3 August) and will help ensure that policies deliver on the aim of creating a fair, green and growing economy.

Group members include representatives from the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, the Fair Work Convention and the Fraser of Allander Institute, underlining the broad commitment to the Scottish Government’s ambitions to encourage payment of the real Living Wage, give employees a voice in the workplace and provide equal opportunity.

As well as reviewing the preparation and implementation of policy, the group will share best practice and submit a report on fair work progress to Parliament in early 2024.

Mr Gray said:

“Fair work and fair pay make sense for both workers and employers across all sectors, helping to improve staff retention and productivity, reduce recruitment costs and contribute to a skilled and motivated workforce.

“The diversity of this group is a testament to our shared ambition for fair work to be an integral part of Scotland’s wellbeing economy. Members will bring to the table ideas and insights from across Scottish society. They will also support and scrutinise our plans to ensure we work in partnership effectively.

“While employers have made good progress, more can be done to tackle inequalities and improve conditions in workplaces. This group will advise on how best to address on-going challenges and take forward our Fair Work Action Plan.”

Background

The Fair Work Oversight Group members:

Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy Neil Gray (Chair)

Andrew Carter – NHS Borders

Anna Ritchie Allan – Close the Gap

Charandeep Singh – Scottish Chambers of Commerce

Claire Reid – Scottish Council for Development and Industry

Dave Moxham – Scottish Trades Union Congress

David Lonsdale – Scottish Retail Consortium

Emma Congreve – Fraser of Allander Institute

Heather Fisken – Inclusion Scotland

Professor Ima Jackson – Glasgow Caledonia University

Lee Ann Panglea – Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development in Scotland and Northern Ireland

Professor Tricia Findlay – Fair Work Convention

Terry Duffy – ACAS

Stephanie Griffin - Equality and Human Rights Commission

A representative from the Non-Departmental Public Bodies Chief Executives’ Forum