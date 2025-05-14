Promoting Gaelic in the Hebrides

Support for local projects.

Gaelic initiatives in the Outer Hebrides are to benefit from Scottish Government funding as part of efforts to grow the language.

An Taigh Cèilidh (The Cèilidh House), a Gaelic cultural centre in Stornoway, will receive £10,000 to undertake renovations and purchase musical instruments. The visitor attraction includes a shop and café and hosts cèilidhs and other live music events in the Gaelic language.

Funding of £110,000 will also be provided to MG ALBA (The Gaelic Media Service) to modernise studios used by BBC ALBA in Stornoway. Independent research has found that Gaelic media generates £1.34 for every £1 invested and supports 340 jobs across Scotland, including 160 jobs in the islands.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes announced the funding ahead of a visit to Stornoway following one year in office as Scotland’s first Gaelic Secretary.

Ms Forbes yesterday said:

“The Scottish Government recognises that urgent action is needed to grow the Gaelic language in communities where it is traditionally spoken. “This investment will support Gaelic community events in Stornoway and ensure that Gaelic broadcasters can continue to develop high-quality programmes. This follows the success of BBC ALBA’s crime thriller series An t-Eilean (The Island). “To grow Gaelic across Scotland, we are also introducing the Scottish Languages Bill to strengthen Gaelic education provision and investing £35.7 million in initiatives to promote the language in 2025-26.”

Background

Funding is being made available through 2024-25 Gaelic Capital Fund allocations.

Census statistics show that 14,633 people in the Outer Hebrides had some Gaelic skills 2022, a decrease of 1,856 people from 2011.

Research from Ernst and Young on the economic impact of MG ALBA is available online.

Click here for the full press release