Promoting local produce
£100,000 funding for Regional Food Fund.
Encouraging small businesses to thrive and foster collaboration amongst producers and food groups to promote local produce.
The Scottish Government is providing £100,000 funding for the sixth round of the Scotland Food & Drink Partnership’s Regional Food Fund.
Grants of up to £5,000 are available to Scottish food business for projects aimed at elevating Scotland’s food and drink industry, enhancing food tourism and showcasing the best local produce the country has to offer.
Since 2021, the Scottish Government has provided over £500,000 to the fund, which has supported 104 collaborative projects, varying from creative artwork to increase customer numbers, new equipment and regional marketing campaigns.
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said:
“Scotland’s food and drink industry is worth £15 billion to the Scottish economy; it is one of the country's largest employers and is already well-recognised and established across the world.
“However, we realise how vital engaging with regional markets is in achieving our industry strategy and growth ambitions for the next ten years. That’s why, through remarkable initiatives like the Regional Food Fund, we are providing small projects the opportunity to promote and showcase their regional goods.
“This funding enables businesses to raise awareness of locally available produce to communities and showcase some of Scotland's most exciting food and drink ventures.”
Head of Regional Food at Scotland Food & Drink, Fiona Richmond said:
"As the Regional Food Fund enters its sixth round, we look forward to reviewing a diverse range of applications. Over the years, the fund has supported everything from food and drink festivals and campaigns to collaborative initiatives showcasing the journey from field to fork. This highlights the strength of the desire for local produce and the growing food tourism scene in Scotland.
“The fund encourages regional collaboration and celebrates unique food and drink stories that continue to nurture and elevate Scotland’s thriving food culture, making it a renowned destination for food experiences."
Background
Applications for the sixth round of the fund are now open on the Scotland Food & Drink website. The closing date for applications is 17:00 on 30 April 2025.
All application guidance and application forms are available on the Scotland Food & Drink website, along with previous successful applicants and success stories.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/promoting-local-produce/
