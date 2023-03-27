Welsh Government
|Printable version
Promoting support for Ukrainians in Wales on anniversary of super sponsor route
On the one-year anniversary of the Welsh Government’s Homes for Ukraine super sponsor route opening, Jane Hutt and Mick Antoniw have restated the Welsh Government’s commitment to supporting people fleeing the illegal war.
It comes following the ‘Support for Ukraine’ conference yesterday which focused on ensuring Ukrainians are well supported.
In the last year more than 6,500 people with sponsors in Wales have escaped the Russian invasion, including more than 3,000 through the Welsh Government’s super sponsor route.
Last week the Welsh Government confirmed how an additional £40 million of investment to support people from Ukraine in 2023 to 2024 will be spent.
Jane Hutt, the Welsh Government’s Minister for Social Justice, said:
Our commitment to being a Nation of Sanctuary is stronger than ever. Our super sponsor route has provided a lifeline to almost 3,100 people who have arrived in Wales to escape war.
We have to help people fleeing desperate circumstances. We will continue to do all we can to help people both in the short-term and in the long-term.
The ‘Support for Ukraine’ Wales conference was organised by the Welsh Government in partnership with Counter Terrorism Policing and the Wales and Chester Circuit of the Bar.
It brought key organisations together, from housing, healthcare, local government, international child protection, the legal sector and not for profit advice sector, and counter terrorism policing, to ensure those arriving in Wales are well supported.
Sessions focused on war crimes, support services and advice for Ukrainians who have sought sanctuary in Wales, and schemes to support Ukrainian lawyers.
Mick Antoniw, the Counsel General and Minister for the Constitution, gave the opening address and closing remarks to the conference. He said:
As Wales steps up to support people who’ve experienced unspeakable trauma it’s absolutely crucial we share expertise to help the thousands of people who have already been welcomed to Wales.
Crucially the conference also brought together colleagues in the legal sector so we can better understand how we can provide legal support and information to Ukrainians in Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/promoting-support-for-ukrainians-in-wales-on-anniversary-of-super-sponsor-route
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Game on: Welsh companies leading the way at the Game Developers Conference27/03/2023 12:15:00
Some of Wales’ leading games development and software companies were in San Francisco last week at the gaming industry's largest annual gathering, thanks to Creative Wales and Welsh Government support.
Exploring Wales this Easter24/03/2023 14:05:00
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport Dawn Bowden is encouraging people to visit Wales this Easter, as she was the first to officially tour a new multi-million pound visitor attraction in Carmarthenshire.
Three new net zero carbon schools to be built - with design help from school pupils24/03/2023 12:05:00
Education and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles has today (Friday March 24th) announced three new net zero carbon schools will be built, one in north Wales, one in south-west Wales and a third in south-east Wales.
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data23/03/2023 16:30:00
The Welsh Government have issued a statement on the latest NHS Wales performance data published today.
Wales’ new freeports unveiled23/03/2023 13:05:00
The Celtic Freeport in Milford Haven and Port Talbot and Anglesey Freeport on Ynys Mon have been chosen as Wales’ first freeports, helping to create tens of thousands of new jobs in the green industries of the future, the Welsh and UK governments announced yesterday.
Important step forward for coal tip safety22/03/2023 16:10:00
Climate Change Minister Julie James has today published the Welsh Government’s detailed response to the Law Commission’s report on Regulating Coal Tip Safety in Wales
First Minister announces £750,000 fund for tidal lagoon research22/03/2023 12:20:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced £750,000 for the Tidal Lagoon Challenge.
Ambitious building safety programme will make residents feel ‘safe and secure in their homes’22/03/2023 11:20:00
A significant update has been issued on a series of actions the Welsh Government is taking to tackle building safety issues.
The power of positive parenting, one year on22/03/2023 09:05:00
One year on from the historic law change to end the physical punishment of children, a number of dedicated parenting support packages across Wales are helping to strengthen positive changes to family life and raise awareness of the new legislation.