Property and violent crime 37% lower than in 2008

Flagship survey shows people feel safer in their communities.

Total levels of property and violent crime have fallen by more than a third since 2008-09, according to the latest Scottish Crime and Justice Survey (SCJS).

The 2023-24 official statistics also show that people feel safer in their communities.

The survey of almost 5,000 people across Scotland estimates that since 2008-09:

the volume of property and violent crime, including incidents not reported to police, is 37% lower

violent crime is down 27%

property crime is down 41%

the proportion of people who feel safe walking alone in their local area after dark has increased to three-quarters (75%) from two-thirds (66%)

Those who took part in the survey were asked about their experiences of violent crime and property crime and, for the first time, their experience of fraud and computer misuse. The volume of property and violent crime combined has increased since 2021-22 but remains at similar levels to the pre-pandemic position in 2019-20 and below that in 2008-09.

The survey also asked people about their perceptions of crime, policing and the justice system. Most adults expressed confidence in their local police’s ability to deal with incidents as they occur and to solve crimes.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance yesterday said:

“This flagship national survey indicates that property crime and violent crime is more than a third (37%) lower than 2008-09 and that people feel safer in their local communities. These statistics are consistent with other official figures which show that police recorded crime is at one of the lowest levels since 1974. We are making record investments in policing and across the justice system to build on this progress. “Crime continues to be down significantly over the long term, though the survey does highlight areas of concern and the need for continued action from governments and justice partners. While the levels of crime experienced remain similar to the pre-pandemic position in 2019-20, I am keen to understand what has contributed to the rises in crime identified since the 2021-22 survey. “I am also concerned about levels of fraud and computer misuse, including bank and credit card fraud, which can cause significant harm to individuals and businesses. A range of action will continue to enhance Police Scotland’s response to fraud, to raise awareness among the public of the potential risks and to help protect individuals and organisations from cyber criminals. “Overall, and importantly, this survey shows most people do not experience any crime and only a very small proportion are affected by violent crime, but I have been consistently clear that any incidence of violence is one too many. That is why we are taking forward a wide range of actions to prevent, reduce and tackle violence, funded with more than £6 million invested over the past three years on top of our record funding for police. “This week, I will also chair, with the First Minister, a cross-party summit with MSPs, youth workers and partners to consider what more can be done to address and prevent violence among young people.”

Background

Scottish Crime and Justice Survey 2023-24

The full statistical publication is available on the Scottish Government website.

The Scottish Crime and Justice Survey is a flagship national survey funded by the Scottish Government. The survey allows the people of Scotland to independently report their experiences and perceptions of crime and influence the continued development and improvement of Scotland’s system of community safety, policing and justice system.

Some of the 2021-22 SCJS covered reference periods when Covid restrictions were in place. Analysis from the Scottish Victimisation Telephone Survey suggested crime fell significantly during the first UK national lockdown, which started in March 2020. Scottish Victimisation Telephone Survey 2020: main findings