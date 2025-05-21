NHS Wales
|Printable version
Proportion of children with a healthy weight remains higher than pre-pandemic level
The most recent annual report of the Public Health Wales Child Measurement Programme shows that the number of children aged 4-5 years who were of a healthy weight is now higher than before the pandemic, with 73.5 per cent of children being in that category.
This year’s results, from the 2023-24 academic year, also showed a statistically significant difference between rural and urban areas, with 26.8 per cent of children in rural areas living with overweight or obesity, compared to 25.0 per cent in urban areas.
Once again there is a correlation between levels of obesity and deprivation across Wales, with children living in those areas which are designated as the ‘most deprived fifth’ of the country most likely to be living with overweight or obesity, and those residing in the least deprived fifth least likely. At Local Authority level the proportion of children having obesity ranged from 9.0 per cent in Monmouthshire to 14.1 per cent in Carmarthenshire.
The Child Measurement Programme is a national surveillance programme which examines height and weight data annually collected from children in Reception classes across Wales. The purpose of the report is to deliver data about how children are growing so that NHS Wales can better plan and deliver health services on national, health board, and local authority levels. The programme is coordinated by Public Health Wales and delivered by school nursing teams from each of the seven health boards.
For Wales overall, there was a return to pre-pandemic levels of participation, with more than 93 per cent of children being part of the programme.
The proportion of children with obesity in Wales (11.8 per cent) was higher than that reported for England or Scotland.
Dr Llion Davies, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at Public Health Wales, yesterday said:
“This year’s data from the Child Measurement Programme is comparable in many ways with that from last year, and could show that things have returned to pre-pandemic levels.
“The difference in proportions of children living with overweight and obesity between urban and rural areas is interesting and further research is being planned to look at this in greater detail.”
Giving children the best start in life is what every parent and carer wants to do, and evidence shows that this is the best way to help children to maintain a healthy weight through to adulthood.
A great source of information and resources is the Every Child Wales website from Public Health Wales, which includes parent information resources to help families to introduce healthy habits from the earliest age. In addition, the Family Food section provides really useful guidance around dealing with mealtimes, as well as tasty recipes that range from weaning up to meals for the whole family, suggestions for meal plans, ideas for food swaps to healthier foods and even shopping lists.
Rachel Bath, Consultant in Public Health in Health Improvement for Public Health Wales, yesterday said:
“The Every Child website gives parents really practical tools in order to help them give their children the best possible start.
“We know that parents want to do the right thing for their children, but we are also aware that there are many pressures that they face – whether it’s from the rising cost of living, having limited time to spend with their children, and also trying to come up with ideas for free and low-cost activities to do together.
“Being a healthy weight enables children to grow and play better, sleep better and have greater focus. Prevention is definitely better than cure – introducing and adopting healthy behaviours, as a family, from the start of a child’s life will give them lasting benefits.
“The rising cost of living is making it even harder for parents and carers to make healthy choices. We encourage people to check whether they are eligible for the Healthy Start scheme which helps some families to afford to buy fruit, vegetables and other healthy foods until their child is four years old.”
The report can be downloaded from here:
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/proportion-of-children-with-a-healthy-weight-remains-higher-than-pre-pandemic-level/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Farm visitors reminded about hand washing as Cowbridge farm outbreak reaches 81 cases16/05/2025 09:20:00
Public Health Wales is reminding visitors to open farms to follow good hygiene practices when visiting farms. Seven new cases of cryptosporidium have been identified in association with visits to a Cowbridge farm in March and April 2025.
Public Health Wales develops new approach to put prevention at the heart of health and care in Wales.14/05/2025 15:05:00
Public health experts in Wales say supporting people to stay well is key to addressing some of the current challenges facing the health and care system. Long-term conditions, which are potentially preventable or manageable through earlier intervention, are experienced by 48 per cent of adults in Wales, with 20 per cent living with two or more such conditions.
Unified strategy needed to drive Public Health Research collaboration in Wales14/05/2025 09:15:00
A robust Academic Public Health Research (APHR) environment in Wales is crucial for addressing population health challenges, advancing innovation, and supporting economic growth. Despite a rich history of public health research and a favourable policy environment, the APHR landscape in Wales faces challenges due to limited capacity, reduced funding, and a lack of a strategic approach across the system.
Secondary school girls in Wales report their problematic social media use is double that of boys12/05/2025 11:15:00
New findings from Public Health Wales, in partnership with The School Health Research Network at Cardiff University, show that secondary school aged girls have much higher rates of self-reported problematic social media use than boys. Differences were most pronounced in years nine and ten, with one in five girls reporting their own problematic use compared with one in ten boys.
Public Health Wales invites colleagues to connect with Behavioural Science Unit as new report highlights impact07/05/2025 11:15:00
Public Health Wales invites colleagues and partners across NHS Wales to contact its Behavioural Science Unit (BSU) to explore how behavioural science can help improve their work, supported by insights from the unit’s newly published annual report.
New report highlights six key policy actions to tackle health inequalities in Wales02/05/2025 10:20:00
Six key policy actions, which could help improve health and wellbeing and tackle health inequalities for the people of Wales, have been highlighted in a new report from Public Health Wales and Liverpool John Moores University.
Public Health Wales announce new behavioural science resources to optimise health communications29/04/2025 14:15:00
The Behavioural Science Unit at Public Health Wales has produced a new suite of resources designed to help public health communicators optimise the impact of their work using behavioural science.
Public Health Wales urges families to take precautions during lambing season11/04/2025 15:10:00
With Easter fast approaching and many families planning visits to farms and petting zoos, Public Health Wales is reminding visitors of the potential health risks associated with animal contact and how to stay safe.