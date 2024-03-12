Welsh Government
|Printable version
Proposals published to improve gender balance in the Senedd
Landmark legal proposals to increase the proportion of women standing as candidates in future Senedd elections were yesterday published.
The Senedd Cymru (Electoral Candidate Lists) Bill aims to make the Senedd more effective by being more representative of Wales.
The Bill delivers on recommendations made by the Special Purpose Committee on Senedd Reform, which were subsequently endorsed by a majority of Senedd Members in June 2022 and reflects the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.
If the Bill becomes law, political parties putting forward more than one candidate in a constituency at a Senedd election will need to ensure women make up at least half of the list.
To help ensure this increase translates into a more balanced Senedd, parties would also need to place women at the top of at least half of their constituency candidate lists.
Women are currently an under-represented majority in the Senedd, they make up 51% of the population of Wales but just 43% of Members of the Senedd.
Wales was the first country in the world to achieve equal representation of men and women in what was then the National Assembly in 2003 but since then the proportion of women represented in the Senedd has fallen.
In the 2021 Senedd election, less than a third (31%) of the 470 candidates put forward by political parties in Wales were women and of the 60 seats in the Senedd, 26 (43%) are held by women.
Minister for Social Justice and Chief Whip Jane Hutt, yesterday said:
Twenty years ago Wales made history when 50% of members elected to the then National Assembly were women, but that number has since fallen.
This Bill aims to achieve a gender balanced Senedd. Having a Senedd which better reflects the make-up of Wales is good for politics, good for representation and good for policy making.
Leader of Plaid Cymru, Rhun ap Iorwerth, yesterday said:
We want to create a more effective Senedd that truly represents Wales and that means ensuring more women standing for election and taking seats in the chamber.
The reforms being put forward are a leap forward in strengthening democracy in Wales so that the Senedd reflects our modern nation.
A study by the European Institute for Gender Equality in 2021, found 11 EU Member States with legislative gender quotas increased the share of women in their parliaments almost three times faster than countries without quotas.
In Ireland, there was a 40% increase in the number of women elected to the Irish parliament in 2016, after statutory quotas were introduced.
The Senedd Cymru (Electoral Candidate Lists) Bill is part of a wider package of reform, including the Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) Bill, which is currently being scrutinised by the Senedd.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/proposals-published-improve-gender-balance-senedd
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government to pay for RAAC repairs in schools12/03/2024 09:05:00
The Education Minister, Jeremy Miles, yesterday announced new capital funding of more than £12.5m to improve school and college buildings throughout Wales.
Car club network will connect rural communities thanks to £1 million boost11/03/2024 14:05:00
The Welsh Government will invest £1 million to create a network of car clubs to connect rural communities, Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters announced today.
Statement from Rural Affairs Minister as consultation closes11/03/2024 10:10:00
The Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths has thanked everyone who has taken the time to respond to the Sustainable Farming Scheme consultation. She has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting farming as a crucial means of addressing the climate and nature emergency which is threatening the ability of future generations to produce the food they need.
Announcing a family of galleries as Teulu sets to open at Aberystwyth Arts Centre08/03/2024 15:05:00
The first exhibition as part of the National Contemporary Art Gallery for Wales project will open to the public this weekend (Saturday 9 March).
Dolphins, voles, bumble bees and salmon all set to benefit from £8.2 million Welsh Government nature boost08/03/2024 14:05:00
Thirty-nine projects across Wales will benefit from £8.2m of Welsh Government nature funding, Climate Change Minister Julie James announced today.
Welsh Government supports new Welsh language digital reading platform07/03/2024 16:10:00
Encouraging children to read and improve their literacy skills is a priority for the Welsh Government and today, on World Book Day, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language celebrates a new Welsh language digital reading platform.
Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) service update07/03/2024 14:05:00
How we are dealing with our planning appeals casework backlog.
PEDW service update: Development of National Significance (DNS) and related applications07/03/2024 11:15:00
Current timescales and guidance for DNS applications.
“No new money for Wales.” - Finance Minister Rebecca Evans07/03/2024 09:15:00
The Welsh Government’s Finance Minister has said it is deeply concerning that the Chancellor has ignored calls for support for the poorest people, and denied funding for the frontline services that matter to people the most.