The Environment Agency has announced proposals to increase fishing licence prices from 1 April 2023 to provide vital funds to improve England’s fisheries.

The increase, set to come into force incrementally over three years, has received support from the Angling Trust, Angling Trades Association, Canal and River Trust and key fisheries stakeholders within the England Fisheries Group. It follows feedback from anglers all over England and is the first fishing licence price increase in six years.

An annual two rod coarse and non-migratory trout licence will rise from £30 to £33 from 1 April 2023. This will increase to £35.80 from the next year, with a final increase to £36.60 from 1 April 2025.

The additional income generated will be invested directly into England’s fisheries, improving the experience for anglers. This includes:

Maintaining a good quality environment to ensure healthy fish stocks and habitats;

Conducting enforcement activity to deter illegal fishing and protect fish stocks;

Investing in partnership working, including attracting match funding to maximise rod licence income;

Encouraging more people to get involved in angling;

Modernising systems such as our continuous payment system and digital licencing.

Heidi Stone, Environment and Business, Partnerships Manager from the Environment Agency said:

“Securing income to fund our fisheries service is one of our highest priorities and we reinvest 100% of fishing licence income to improve fisheries for people, the environment and angling.

“This small increase will be the first for six years and ensures we can continue to undertake our statutory duties to maintain, develop and improve freshwater and migratory fisheries to the level that the fisheries community and our customers expect.”

Jamie Cook, Angling Trust CEO, said:

“Nobody likes to see prices rise, especially in these tough times, but it is important that our rod licence income is protected for vital fisheries work.

These modest increases - the first for six years - are necessary to ensure that angling continues to receive professional support from the Environment Agency.”

The full list of proposed prices and details of how to support or object the change in prices has been published by The Gazette and Angling Times.

Fishing licences are a legal requirement for anyone who wants to fish with a rod and line in freshwater. It is now possible to receive a digital licence via email or text message, making it easier to have your licence to hand.

The digital buying journey makes it easier and quicker to obtain a licence, while also saving administration costs to ensure maximum investment in our fisheries from fishing licence income.

Get a fishing licence on GOV.UK and help us invest more into fishing and improving the environment.