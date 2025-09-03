Scottish Government
Proposals to support the provision of new homes
Views sought on changes to planning rules.
The Scottish Government is consulting on potential measures to simplify planning processes and encourage the provision of new homes in rural areas and town and city centres.
Permitted development rights, which allow certain developments to go ahead without the need for a planning application, could be changed to make some small-scale residential developments easier – reducing costs and administrative burdens for developers.
There could also be changes to make it easier to install domestic air source heat pumps and to connect buildings to heat networks.
Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee said:
“Making changes to permitted development could help to speed up and streamline the provision of new homes and help to tackle the housing emergency.
“We are keen to hear views on options for introducing new permitted development rights, or amending existing ones, in relation to rural homes, town centre living and certain minor and uncontentious developments.
“As well as supporting housing delivery, the potential changes would let planning authorities focus their efforts more on assessing and making decisions on planning applications more swiftly.”
Background
The Permitted Development Rights consultation will be open for responses until 27 October 2025.
