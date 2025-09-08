Proposed ban on the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s

Children will be protected from the harm caused by high-caffeine energy drinks under new proposals to ban their sale to under-16s.

The plans will help boost kids' health by stopping retailers from selling the drinks to children, in a move that could prevent obesity in up to 40,000 children and deliver health benefits worth tens of millions of pounds.

Around 100,000 children consume at least one high-caffeine energy drink every day. There is growing evidence linking these drinks to harmful effects on children, including disrupted sleep, increased anxiety, poor concentration and reduced educational outcomes.

Research highlights that up to one-third of children aged 13 to 16 years, and nearly a quarter of children aged 11 to 12 years, consume one or more of these drinks each week, so early intervention is crucial if we are to deliver on our pledge to create the healthiest generation of children ever.

This is backed by parents, teachers and teaching unions who report on pupils being unable to concentrate and focus and even negatively affecting grades and academic performance. Evidence also shows that children from more deprived communities are more likely to consume these products - further contributing to health inequalities across the country.

Acting now to improve children's wellbeing will not only help give them the best start in life and prevent them from a lifetime of poor health but also deliver tens of millions of pounds of health benefits as well as future savings for the NHS and increased economic productivity.

The proposal would make it illegal to sell high-caffeine energy drinks containing more than 150 mg of caffeine per litre to anyone aged under 16 years across all retailers, including online, in shops, restaurants, cafes and vending machines. The proposals would not affect lower-caffeine soft drinks, nor tea and coffee.

Many major retailers already voluntarily restrict sales, but research suggests some smaller convenience stores continue selling to children, highlighting the need for a consistent approach that protects our children and is fairer for industry.

A consultation launched recently on delivery of the ban will run for 12 weeks gathering evidence from health experts, education leaders, retailers, manufacturers, local enforcement authorities and the public.

(Source: Department of Health and Social Care, 2 September 2025)

For more information on age-restricted products, please see Business Companion's 'Underage sales' section.