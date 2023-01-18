Department for Transport
|Printable version
Proposed changes to make MOTs fit for the future
Views sought on options to improve MOT testing.
- consultation launched to seek views on changing MOTs in light of advances to vehicle technology and growing popularity of hybrids and EVs
- proposals include changing the date of the first MOT for new vehicles and boosting the monitoring of emissions to tackle pollution
- safety will be at the heart of the consultation to ensure continued confidence on country’s roads
The Department for Transport has today (18 January 2023) launched a public consultation on the future of MOTs in Great Britain.
Views are being sought to update MOT testing for cars, motorbikes and vans to ensure roadworthiness checks continue to balance costs on motorists while ensuring road safety, keeping up with advances in vehicle technology, and tackling vehicle emissions.
To ensure MOTs remain fit for the future, the consultation launched today is seeking views on proposals to change the date at which the first MOT for new light vehicles is required from 3 to 4 years. The average MOT costs £40 and the move could save motorists across Great Britain around £100 million a year in MOT fees.
Since the MOT was introduced in 1960 – and especially in recent years – there have been major developments in vehicle technology such as lane-assisted driving which have increased road safety, while the spread of electric and hybrid cars is rapidly changing the nature of vehicles on our roads.
Any changes to the MOT will be supported by an information campaign led by the Department for Transport and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to inform drivers of the updates to MOTs and remind them of their responsibility to keep vehicles roadworthy.
Ensuring that the UK maintains its world-class record on road safety is at the heart of the proposals. Data shows that most new vehicles pass the first MOT test at 3 years. With the number of casualties in car collisions due to vehicle defects remaining low, government analysis shows the change from 3 to 4 years for the first MOT should not impact road safety.
Undertaking roadworthiness testing 4 years since the vehicle’s registration is already standard practice across many European countries, including Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.
The consultation also seeks views on the frequency of MOTs and how to improve monitoring of emissions to tackle pollution to bolster the environmental efficiency of vehicles.
Potential new measures include introducing testing of pollutants such as particulate number (PN) and NOx to ensure diesel, petrol and hybrid cars always meet emissions requirements throughout their lifespan.
Among the proposals, the consultation will consider whether electric vehicles’ batteries should be tested to improve the safety and reliability of EVs, if additional measures should be introduced to tackle excessively loud engines, and how the DVSA can continue to crack down against MOT and mileage fraud.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/proposed-changes-to-make-mots-fit-for-the-future
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Reckless jet skiers to face prison and unlimited fines thanks to law change18/01/2023 12:15:00
New legislation will grant more powers to prosecute people for the dangerous misuse of watercraft, such as jet skis.
£7 million tech fund to decarbonise freight and boost innovation09/01/2023 10:10:00
Government launches a new fund to help small to medium-sized businesses to develop greener and more efficient solutions for freight.
Precautionary and temporary measures introduced to improve Covid surveillance from China03/01/2023 09:22:00
England joins a growing list of countries across the world to announce temporary measures as Covid cases rise in China ahead of borders re-opening next week
New Year cheer: £2 bus tickets for thousands of routes02/01/2023 11:10:00
'Get Around for £2' scheme will cap many single bus fares until the end of March.
£32.9 million to create a national network of walking and cycling experts02/01/2023 10:05:00
Funding will help councils to develop better designed walking and cycling schemes.
Biggest government intervention ever to keep rail fares down22/12/2022 14:15:00
The intervention will help reduce the impact of high inflation for passengers.
Lift off for projects fuelling jet liners with bin liners22/12/2022 10:20:00
The government has awarded funding to companies turning waste into jet fuel.
UK space regulator issues Virgin Orbit licences ahead of UK launch21/12/2022 12:10:00
The UK Civil Aviation Authority issues the final licences to Virgin Orbit to undertake launch activities from the UK.