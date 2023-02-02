Proposed changes to passport application fees

The government will introduce new passport fees for all applications on 2 February 2023.

The passport fee increases came into force on 2 February 2023.

The government will introduce new passport fees for all applications on 2 February 2023, the first time in 5 years that the cost of applying for a passport has increased.

The proposals, which are subject to Parliamentary scrutiny, will include the following:

the fee for a standard online application made from within the UK will rise from £75.50 to £82.50 for adults and £49 to £53.50 for children

postal applications will increase from £85 to £93 for adults and £58.50 to £64 for children

priority service fees are being aligned so all customers will pay the same

the fee for a standard online application when applying from overseas for a UK passport will rise from £86.00 to £94.00 for adults and £56 to £61.00 for children

overseas standard paper applications will increase from £95.50 to £104.50 for adults and £65.50 to £71.50 for children

The new fees will help the Home Office move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation. The government does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications.

The fees will also contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas, including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders. The increase will also help enable the government to continue improving its services.

The new fees include those newly applying or renewing their passport.

Since January last year, over 95% of standard applications have been processed within 10 weeks and customers are advised that they should apply in good time before travelling. Apply online for a UK passport.

Passport fees are reviewed in line with His Majesty’s Treasury guidance Managing public money.