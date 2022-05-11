HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Proposed fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework 2023/24: For consultation
This document provides details of Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services’s proposed fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework for 2023/24, and asks for your views on whether the right areas of fire and rescue services’ activities are covered.
In particular, we wish to receive your responses to the following questions:
- Is focusing on service improvement the most important area for our third round of inspections?
- Are there any other aspects of effectiveness that we should focus on?
- Are there any other aspects of efficiency or productivity that we should focus on?
- Should we inspect the steps FRSs are taking to address climate change? This would mean spending less time on other questions.
- If so, what should we spend less time on?
- Is there anything we can do to improve how we inspect equality, diversity and inclusion?
- Is there anything we can do to improve the way in which we report our findings?
- Is there anything else we should do to make our FRS assessments as fair as they can be?
- If we remove our pillar judgments, would it be easier to understand the areas in which FRSs need to improve?
At the end of the consultation document, we explain how you can let us have your views.
Read the consultation
Read the consultation online
Proposed fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework 2023/24: For consultation (HTML)
Download the consultation
Proposed fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework 2023/24: For consultation (PDF document, 234 kB)
