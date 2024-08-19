Proposed fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework 2025–27: For consultation

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services has launched a consultation which welcomes views on our proposed fire inspection programme for 2025-27. The consultation is open until Sunday 15 September 2024.

This document provides details of His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services’ proposed fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework for 2025–27. We would like your views on whether this programme covers the right areas of FRSs’ activities.

In particular, we would be grateful to receive your responses to the following questions:

We propose to evaluate how each FRS is affected by its fire and rescue authority’s governance, oversight and scrutiny arrangements. We also propose to examine how the fire and rescue authority supports the FRS to keep the public safe, establish a positive culture and standards of conduct, and look after the health and well-being of its staff. Do you agree or disagree with this proposal? Do you agree or disagree that we should assess leadership at all levels of FRSs? We intend to combine the current efficiency questions 2.1 and 2.2 into a single question. This would concentrate on how resources are allocated and used in support of the outcomes required for the community risk management plan. Do you agree or disagree with this proposal? We propose to examine how FRSs work with local communities to make them more resilient. Do you agree or disagree with this proposal? Does the draft ‘characteristics of good’ include the right questions to gather evidence for a comprehensive assessment of FRSs? How could this be improved? To expand some areas that we currently inspect and/or include new areas for inspection, we would need to reduce or remove some of those currently considered. What do you think we should spend less time on? Is there anything we can do to improve the way we report our findings? Are there any areas that you think we should examine more?

At the end of the consultation document, we explain how you can give us your views.

Read the consultation

Read the consultation online

Proposed fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework 2025–27: For consultation (HTML)

Download the consultation

Proposed fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework 2025–27: For consultation (PDF document)