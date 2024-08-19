HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Proposed fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework 2025–27: For consultation
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services has launched a consultation which welcomes views on our proposed fire inspection programme for 2025-27. The consultation is open until Sunday 15 September 2024.
This document provides details of His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services’ proposed fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework for 2025–27. We would like your views on whether this programme covers the right areas of FRSs’ activities.
In particular, we would be grateful to receive your responses to the following questions:
- We propose to evaluate how each FRS is affected by its fire and rescue authority’s governance, oversight and scrutiny arrangements. We also propose to examine how the fire and rescue authority supports the FRS to keep the public safe, establish a positive culture and standards of conduct, and look after the health and well-being of its staff. Do you agree or disagree with this proposal?
- Do you agree or disagree that we should assess leadership at all levels of FRSs?
- We intend to combine the current efficiency questions 2.1 and 2.2 into a single question. This would concentrate on how resources are allocated and used in support of the outcomes required for the community risk management plan. Do you agree or disagree with this proposal?
- We propose to examine how FRSs work with local communities to make them more resilient. Do you agree or disagree with this proposal?
- Does the draft ‘characteristics of good’ include the right questions to gather evidence for a comprehensive assessment of FRSs? How could this be improved?
- To expand some areas that we currently inspect and/or include new areas for inspection, we would need to reduce or remove some of those currently considered. What do you think we should spend less time on?
- Is there anything we can do to improve the way we report our findings?
- Are there any areas that you think we should examine more?
At the end of the consultation document, we explain how you can give us your views.
Read the consultation
Read the consultation online
Proposed fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework 2025–27: For consultation (HTML)
Download the consultation
Proposed fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework 2025–27: For consultation (PDF document)
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/publications/consultation-fire-and-rescue-services-inspection-programme-2025-27/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Wiltshire Police has made efforts to improve, but some concerns remain16/08/2024 09:20:00
Wiltshire Police has made progress in some areas, but concerns remain in how it is investigating crime and protecting the vulnerable, the police inspectorate has said.
Annual review of the 2022–25 policing inspection programme and framework - 202414/08/2024 10:25:00
Yesterday we published an annual review of our three-year policing inspection programme and framework.
Report on an inspection visit to police custody suites in Cambridgeshire Constabulary06/08/2024 11:10:00
The latest report in our rolling inspection of police custody facilities has been published today.
Fire and Rescue Services make progress to improve culture, but more must be done to tackle unacceptable behaviour02/08/2024 11:10:00
The culture in fire and rescue services is showing some early signs of improvement, but too much unacceptable behaviour remains, the fire inspectorate has warned.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has made some good progress, but further improvements are needed26/07/2024 10:20:00
Police are trying to rebuild public trust but are still failing too many victims, says His Majesty’s Chief Inspector19/07/2024 14:15:00
Despite efforts to rebuild public trust, the police are still failing to meet the public’s expectations and are letting down too many victims of crime, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary has said.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to serious youth violence in Somerset18/07/2024 12:10:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to serious youth violence in Somerset.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Rochdale12/07/2024 13:20:00
Today, Ofsted published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Rochdale.