Proposed policing inspection programme and framework 2025–29: For consultation
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services has launched a consultation which welcomes views on our proposed policing inspection programme and framework for 2025–29. The consultation is open until Friday 25 October 2024.
This consultation document sets out our intended inspection programme for policing between April 2025 and March 2029.
We want to make sure that we continue to focus our inspection work on what matters most to the public. We are asking for views on whether our programme covers the right themes and areas of policing activity.
In particular, we would be grateful to receive your responses to the following consultation questions:
- Do the proposed thematic inspections cover the topics that are currently of most concern to you? Which do you believe are the most important or urgent?
- Do you agree with the proposed changes to the PEEL assessment framework?
- Are there any significant new or emerging problems in policing that we should consider when we inspect individual police forces?
At the end of the consultation document, we explain how you can give us your views.
Read the consultation
Read the consultation online
Proposed policing inspection programme and framework 2025–29 (HTML)
Download the consultation
Proposed policing inspection programme and framework 2025–29 (PDF document)
