Prosecutors authorise sex offence charges against former police officer David Carrick

Lisa Ramsarran, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service in Thames and Chiltern, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Hertfordshire Constabulary to charge David Carrick with sexual offences against two women.

“David Carrick has been charged with five counts of indecent assault, two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. He has also been charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

“As criminal proceedings against this defendant are active, there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice his right to a fair trial.”

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor, of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Unit and who led the investigation, added: “The charges come in the wake of an extensive and complex investigation conducted over a period of several months.”

Carrick’s first court appearance will take place at 10am on 17 October 2024 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.