Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Prosecutors authorise sex offence charges against former police officer David Carrick
Lisa Ramsarran, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service in Thames and Chiltern, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Hertfordshire Constabulary to charge David Carrick with sexual offences against two women.
“David Carrick has been charged with five counts of indecent assault, two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. He has also been charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.
“As criminal proceedings against this defendant are active, there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice his right to a fair trial.”
Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor, of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Unit and who led the investigation, added: “The charges come in the wake of an extensive and complex investigation conducted over a period of several months.”
Carrick’s first court appearance will take place at 10am on 17 October 2024 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
Notes to editors
- David Carrick (DOB 4.1.1975), formerly of Stevenage, has been charged as follows:
- In relation to woman A: five counts of indecent assault.
- In relation to woman B: two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault, and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.
- The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
- The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/thames-and-chiltern/news/prosecutors-authorise-sex-offence-charges-against-former-police
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Heartless romance fraudster ordered to pay back over £30k08/10/2024 15:20:00
A romance fraudster who conned his victim into borrowing money and handing over her savings has been ordered to pay back over £32,000 of the stolen money.
CPS authorises charges for company owner following deaths of four paddleboarders in Haverfordwest07/10/2024 10:20:00
CPS authorises charges for company owner following deaths of four paddleboarders in Haverfordwest (04 October 2024).
Jail for legal first female genital mutilation conspiracy04/10/2024 10:10:10
A former PhD student has been jailed for conspiring to commit female genital mutilation (FGM) against a young girl in the first conviction of its kind in England and Wales.
Three men jailed for raping young girls in Plymouth01/10/2024 12:20:00
Three men have been imprisoned for raping four young girls in Plymouth in 2017.
Op Stovewood: Rotherham man found guilty of subjecting child to violence and sexual abuse30/09/2024 12:20:00
A Rotherham man who groomed and subjected a young girl to a campaign of sexual abuse and violence during the 2000s has been convicted.
13-year-old boys sentenced for murder of Shawn Seesahai30/09/2024 10:10:10
Two 13-year-olds have been sentenced for the murder of Shawn Seesahai who they randomly attacked with a machete and stabbed to death in Wolverhampton last year.
Police officer who stole drugs from property store is found guilty of misconduct in public office27/09/2024 09:20:00
A detective who abused his position by stealing cocaine from the evidence store at work and supplying it on the streets of Manchester has been convicted.
Two men jailed for sexually abusing young girls in Plymouth26/09/2024 15:10:00
Two men have been imprisoned for raping two young girls in Plymouth in 2017.