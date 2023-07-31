Prosecutors protect victims of forced marriage and honour crime

Prosecutors from CPS Thames and Chiltern showcased their important work securing convictions for forced marriage and honour crime to the Attorney General.

The Attorney General Victoria Prentis KC MP met criminal prosecutors at CPS Thames and Chiltern on Thursday 27 July where she heard how prosecutors successfully prosecuted Kulbir Singh Moroak – the first person to be convicted in Bedfordshire for forced marriage.

The Attorney met with Chief Crown Prosecutor for Thames and Chiltern and the CPS national lead for honour-based abuse, female genital mutilation and forced marriage Jaswant Narwal.

Jaswant has overall responsibility for all the Crown Prosecution Service’s criminal prosecutions in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, and Berkshire.

Jaswant spoke to the Attorney about CPS’s new operating model which aims to increase the number of rape cases taken to court and improve the service provided to victims.

Attorney General Victoria Prentis KC MP said:

Forced marriage and honour crime significantly impact vulnerable women. Thames and Chiltern Area prosecutors successfully prosecuted the first case of forced marriage in Bedfordshire and are raising vital awareness of these offences.

The Attorney General’s visit followed the National Day of Remembrance for Honour Based Violence on 14 July which marks the birthday of Shafilea Ahmed, who was murdered in 2003 by her parents in an honour based killing.