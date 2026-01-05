Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
Prosecutors ready to charge new Channel crossing offences
From Monday 5 January prosecutors in England and Wales will be able to charge those involved in small boast crossings with new offences that make it illegal to supply items such as engines and those who endanger the lives of others whilst crossing the Channel.
Guidance issued to its lawyers by the Crown Prosecution Service sets out what they need to prove to charge suspects with new offences contained in the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025.
While arriving in the UK without authorisation or helping others to do so have been crimes for more than 50 years, the new offences coming into force today are a response to the changing character of immigration crime and how modern gangs operate.
Sarah Dineley from the Crown Prosecution Service said:
“Organised immigration crime causes untold misery and is a serious risk to life for those desperate enough to make these crossings.
“Thanks to these new offences we now have at our disposal, we can work with our law enforcement colleagues to bring offenders to justice.
“Prosecutions disrupt the running of these criminal business models and sends out a clear message to those involved that they risk imprisonment.
“Once our prosecutors have sufficient evidence from law enforcement agencies and it’s in the public interest we won’t hesitate to charge suspects and take them to court.”
Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Alex Norris said:
“We promised to restore order and control to our borders which means taking on the people smuggling networks behind this deadly trade.
“That is exactly why we are implementing robust new laws with powerful offences to intercept, disrupt and dismantle these vile gangs faster than ever before and cut off their supply chains.
“These operational measures sit alongside sweeping reforms to the system, to make it less attractive for migrants to come here illegally and remove and deport people faster.”
Prosecutors work with law enforcement agencies including Immigration Enforcement, the National Crime Agency, and police forces to build the strongest cases.
The new crimes include handling, supplying or disposing of items that are for use in immigration crime such as pumps to inflate vessels or engines. Offenders face up to 14 years in prison on conviction for such offences. Collecting information that is of use to those planning an illegal crossing is made a criminal offence for the first time punishable with up to five years in prison. The research can include looking at weather reports or tide times to identify a favourable time to launch. Those on small boats who endanger the life of others while on the water can be punished with up to six years in prison.
A new offence of advertising illegal small boat crossings online will come into force in the next few months and carries up to five years in prison.
Notes to Editors
- Sarah Dineley is a Chief Crown Prosecutor in the CPS and the CPS-wide lead on organised immigration crime.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/prosecutors-ready-charge-new-channel-crossing-offences
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
What does the new social value model mean for public sector procurement?16/12/2025 09:20:00
Our Head of Policy Delivery, Charlene Maginnis, answers your questions on how the new social value model in Procurement Policy Note (PPN) 002 applies when using frameworks.
New CCS technology framework supports public sector digital transformation15/12/2025 11:33:00
New Technology Services 4 framework helps public sector organisations modernise digital systems and adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation technologies.
Man jailed for hiring taxi drivers to help smuggle migrants to France01/12/2025 16:10:00
An unemployed man who hired a team of taxi drivers in a conspiracy to smuggle migrants illegally to France in the back of lorries was recently (28 Novemebr 2025) jailed.
Three men found guilty of the murder of County Durham grandfather03/11/2025 15:25:00
Three men who were involved in the fatal shooting of a County Durham grandfather were recently (31 October 2025) found guilty of murder at Teesside Crown Court.
CCS provides further £180,000 into sustainability programme to help local government fight climate change30/10/2025 11:15:00
CCS continues to partner with the Local Government Association to support local councils across England to achieve the Government’s net zero ambition
New CCS agreement supports UK transport technology modernisation and digitalisation24/10/2025 14:30:00
New CCS transport technology agreement simplifies procurement processes while supporting sustainable transport innovation.
Updated action plan for small and medium-sized enterprises21/10/2025 09:25:00
We have published our new small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) action plan which outlines how we are helping SMEs to win public sector business
Changes to our agreements in August08/10/2025 14:10:00
A brief summary of the CCS agreements that expired, extended, or were awarded in August 2025