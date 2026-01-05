Prosecutors ready to charge new Channel crossing offences

From Monday 5 January prosecutors in England and Wales will be able to charge those involved in small boast crossings with new offences that make it illegal to supply items such as engines and those who endanger the lives of others whilst crossing the Channel.

Guidance issued to its lawyers by the Crown Prosecution Service sets out what they need to prove to charge suspects with new offences contained in the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025.

While arriving in the UK without authorisation or helping others to do so have been crimes for more than 50 years, the new offences coming into force today are a response to the changing character of immigration crime and how modern gangs operate.

Sarah Dineley from the Crown Prosecution Service said:

“Organised immigration crime causes untold misery and is a serious risk to life for those desperate enough to make these crossings. “Thanks to these new offences we now have at our disposal, we can work with our law enforcement colleagues to bring offenders to justice. “Prosecutions disrupt the running of these criminal business models and sends out a clear message to those involved that they risk imprisonment. “Once our prosecutors have sufficient evidence from law enforcement agencies and it’s in the public interest we won’t hesitate to charge suspects and take them to court.”

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Alex Norris said:

“We promised to restore order and control to our borders which means taking on the people smuggling networks behind this deadly trade. “That is exactly why we are implementing robust new laws with powerful offences to intercept, disrupt and dismantle these vile gangs faster than ever before and cut off their supply chains. “These operational measures sit alongside sweeping reforms to the system, to make it less attractive for migrants to come here illegally and remove and deport people faster.”

Prosecutors work with law enforcement agencies including Immigration Enforcement, the National Crime Agency, and police forces to build the strongest cases.

The new crimes include handling, supplying or disposing of items that are for use in immigration crime such as pumps to inflate vessels or engines. Offenders face up to 14 years in prison on conviction for such offences. Collecting information that is of use to those planning an illegal crossing is made a criminal offence for the first time punishable with up to five years in prison. The research can include looking at weather reports or tide times to identify a favourable time to launch. Those on small boats who endanger the life of others while on the water can be punished with up to six years in prison.

A new offence of advertising illegal small boat crossings online will come into force in the next few months and carries up to five years in prison.

