Prosecutors urge strangulation survivors to come forward as charges reach record high
Michael Cosgrove, 45, had known his partner, Kerry Allan, for a year when he tried to kill her by strangulation.
Kerry Allan and Michael Cosgrove
On Friday, he was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for her attempted murder and strangulation.
Ms Allan yesterday spoke publicly about her experience for the first time since he was sentenced.
Cosgrove’s sentence comes as data released by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) shows a record number of charges of strangulation reaching courts since the standalone legislation was introduced three years ago.
In the last recorded three-month period, nearly 2,400 charges were prosecuted by the CPS.
As in Ms Allan’s experience, 9 in every 10 of these charges were linked to domestic abuse.
At the trial, jury members heard how after returning from a night out seeing a band with friends, Ms Allan and Cosgrove got into an argument about him cheating. He proceeded to strangle Ms Allan three times.
Neighbours heard her screams for help and pleas for him to stop. They rang the police and continued to hear them whilst on the phone.
Cosgrove also made repeated threats to kill Ms Allan and then to kill himself which the court heard were designed to make her believe that he was serious. Ms Allan said she believed she was going to die.
The court heard how she tried to escape out the bedroom window, but Cosgrove pulled her back and threw her on the bed, injuring her ribs.
The third time Cosgrove strangled Ms Allan, she was rendered unconscious.
Hearing the bangs and shouts from police officers before their forced entry, Cosgrove fled by jumping out of the bathroom window. He was arrested later that morning after being found in the boot of Ms Allan’s car.
CPS Direct, the Crown Prosecution Service’s out-of-hours charging service, authorised charges overnight against Cosgrove for attempted murder and intentional strangulation, before handing over the case to CPS North West to prosecute.
Michael Cosgrove
Katie Nicolson, from the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:
“Michael Cosgrove sought to take the life of someone he claimed to love in a brutal and vicious attack. Kerry Allan believed she would die, and that is what he intended to happen.
“In this case it was clear: strangulation was this coward’s method of choice to kill. But unfortunately, strangulation as a tactic for abusers to exert control and power over their victims is far from unusual.
“This conviction is testament to the work achieved across the criminal justice system to improve how we bring together medical evidence, witness accounts and prosecution strategies in domestic abuse cases.
“I cannot commend Kerry enough for her bravery and taking the opportunity to raise awareness so others have the confidence to report these crimes knowing they will be taken seriously.”
Bernie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer at the Institute for Addressing Strangulation (IFAS), yesterday said:
“This case highlights the impact of strangulation on victims and the crucial role the CPS play in ensuring that perpetrators are held to account. We commend CPS efforts in ensuring that there was medical evidence and expert evidence inputted into this case.
“It is important to remember however that not all victims of strangulation have visible injuries; around 50 per cent of people who are strangled will not have visible injuries and this is no indication of the physical and psychological harm strangulation has caused.
“IFAS works to raise awareness of the risks around strangulation including in the context of domestic abuse. We hope to receive further funding so we can continue our work of improving the response victims of strangulation receive.”
During the trial, medical evidence was shown to the jury showing the injuries Cosgrove inflicted on Ms Allan.
Expert evidence was also used to explain to the jury the danger associated with strangulation and the effects it can cause. Dr Ewa Wolska, a forensic physician with expertise in strangulation, gave her opinion that the injuries Ms Allan obtained were from a life-threatening event.
Cosgrove denied ever threatening, assaulting or attempting to kill his then partner.
Following a trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, a jury found Cosgrove guilty of attempted murder and strangulation.
- Watch Kerry Allan and Bernie Ryan on Good Morning Britain on 22nd September: Good Morning Britain - Series 12 - Episode 188 - ITVX
- Katie Nicolson is a Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West
- Michael Cosgrove [23.07.1979] was convicted of attempted murder and strangulation at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on 25 February 2025. He was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment at the same court on 19 September 2025.
- The CPS and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) are working together to improve the investigation, prosecution and handling of domestic abuse through the national Domestic Abuse Joint Justice Plan. We are setting about creating cultural change, getting investigations right first time, while working towards our shared goal.
- In Q4 2024/25, CPS data shows that 2,395 charges of strangulation and suffocation which reached a first hearing at magistrates’ courts were recorded. 2,214 (92.4%) of these were flagged as related to incidents of domestic abuse.
- In 2024/25, CPS data shows that 8,545 charges of strangulation or suffocation which reached a first hearing at magistrates’ courts were recorded. 7,827 (91.6%) of these were flagged as related to incidents of domestic abuse.
- In the performance year 24/25, CPS data shows that out of 392 charges of attempted murder which reached a first hearing at magistrates’ courts, 64 were flagged as being related to domestic abuse. That’s nearly 1 in 6 charges of attempted murder being related to domestic abuse.
- The CPS define domestic abuse as any incident or pattern of incidents of controlling, coercive or threatening behaviour, violence, or abuse (psychological, physical, sexual, financial or emotional) between those who are or have been intimate partners or family members, regardless of gender or sexuality. Family members include mother, father, son, daughter, sister and grandparents, whether directly related, in laws or step-family. The description is applied to all victims and witnesses irrespective of age.
- Section 70 in the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 introduced the offence of strangulation or suffocation. The offence came into force on 7 June 2022 and is not retrospective.
- Read our prosecution guidance on strangulation or suffocation on our website.
- Read our prosecution guidance on domestic abuse on our website.
