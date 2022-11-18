Business Companion
Protect your business
It may be the season for shoppers to bag a bargain, with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the festive holidays just around the corner, but sometimes customers get less than they bargained for.
This National Consumer Week 2022 the focus is raising awareness of shopping safely online.
As a business whether you are selling goods via your own website or through a third party such as an internet auction, marketplace or social media, you need to understand the rights of your consumers and how to contract legally.
Find out more about selling goods via online platforms and your duties towards vulnerable consumers.
Business Companion is a government-backed website written by Trading Standards experts to help you understand the laws that affect your business. It’s completely free and you can be sure that the information is up to date when there is a change in the law.
Original article link: https://mailchi.mp/tsi.org.uk/protect-your-business-this-festive-season
