Protected landscapes to be strengthened with new legislation and guidance to protect nature

National Parks and National Landscapes empowered to deliver more for people and nature with new legislation pledged.

This marks the 75th anniversary of the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act, which created our National Parks and National Landscapes

This move comes amid the Government’s push to promote access to nature, as part of the wider Plan for Change

New powers are to be granted to the country’s iconic National Parks and National Landscapes to boost nature’s recovery and access to the outdoors

New legislation and guidance will give National Parks and National Landscapers a clear mandate widen the public’s access to nature through strengthened purposes and make changes to improve their governance that will allow for greater innovation and collaboration to prepare them for the future.

The changes announced yesterday will see more trees planted, more peat restored and more habitat created, supporting Protected Landscapes to play a leading role in meeting Net Zero and Environment Act targets and the commitment to protect 30% of land for nature by 2030 as part of our Plan for Change.

Covering a quarter of England’s land area, improving the state of nature in our National Parks and Landscapes is vital to the health of our ecosystems. Our Protected Landscapes are home to nationally important habitats and our most iconic species – yet many are in a poor condition with the wildlife that lives within their boundaries in steep decline and the waterways that give many of these landscapes their magic now sadly polluted.

The measures will include a general power of competence for National Park Authorities, which will clarify their legal framework, removing restrictions which prevent an entrepreneurial approach, and cut through bureaucracy to remove barriers to achieving more for people and nature.

The package will also strengthen the role that public bodies, including water companies, must play in delivering better outcomes for nature, water, climate and access to nature in these special places, through new regulation that will support public bodies and Protected Landscape organisations to work more closely together.

Refining the purpose and powers of National Parks and National Landscapes will promote access to nature for the millions of people who visit these iconic landscapes each year helping them to support a thriving rural economy and enable people to reap the benefits of spending time in greener and wilder places.

These changes will empower Protected Landscapes to deliver more for nature and tackle climate change over the next 75 years and beyond. This reflects their vital importance to the nation – from protecting us from flooding, to celebrating our heritage and restoring our health and wellbeing.

This comes amid celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the creation of our Protected Landscapes through the 1949 National Parks and Access the Countryside Act – a visionary piece of legislation that paved the way for our iconic National Landscapes, Parks and Trails.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed yesterday said:

“It’s seventy-five years since our National Parks and National Landscapes were created, and they have done incredible work protecting some of our most treasured and beautiful landscapes. “But so much of our countryside and wildlife is in decline so we must do more to protect it. To mark this anniversary the Government will introduce new laws to boost protections for the natural world, strengthen our National Parks and National Landscapes and increase opportunities for millions of people to enjoy the great outdoors.”

With less than 40% rivers in National Parks in good ecological status, the government will also develop new regulations to ensure public bodies operating in these beautiful areas including water companies, deliver better environmental outcomes. As an immediate step, a new guidance was published yesterday that will help public bodies work together to make these special places greener, wilder and more accessible.

Natural England Chair Tony Juniper yesterday said:

“The 1949 National Parks Act laid the foundations for modern nature conservation, enshrining in law the means to protect dozens of exceptional landscapes and thousands of our best wild places while bringing joy to millions of people across multiple generations. “Despite the achievements, however, these legal protections have not been sufficient to prevent Nature’s continuing decline. And whereas in decades past the challenge was about conservation, today we must not only hang on to what is left, but to also invest in Nature’s recovery. “The reforms announced today are important steps that can help to turn the tide.”

Our countryside and green spaces are a source of great national pride, and yesterday’s announcement is a further example of this government delivering on nature, increasing access, planting three new National Forests, creating nine new National River Walks and empowering communities to create new parks and green spaces in their communities with a new Community Right to Buy.

This Government is committed to restoring nature across the country, which is why we have wasted no time in announcing a rapid review of the Environmental Improvement Plan, which thriving Protected Landscapes will be essential to delivering. This will set out pathways to clean up our waterways, reduce waste across the economy, plant millions more trees, improve air quality and halting the decline in species by 2030. A healthy natural environment is crucial to the nation’s health and prosperity, which is why nature recovery is an integral part of the Governments Plan for Change to create a decade of national renewal.

