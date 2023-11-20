Protected status for two Pembrokeshire food and drink businesses

The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company and Velfrey Vineyard are celebrating after joining a list of Welsh producers in seeing their products awarded protected status.

Velfrey Vineyard has been awarded Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) for its Velfrey NV Traditional Method Sparkling Brut and ‘Rhosyn’ 2021 Traditional Method Vintage Sparkling Brut Rosé wines.

Based at The Old Point House in East Angle Bay, the Pembrokeshire Beach Food company has been given Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status for its Welsh Laverbread.

The PGI and PDO schemes protect the name of a product which comes from a specific region and follow a certain production process.

Velfrey Vineyard, located near Narberth, is the current Food and Drink Wales Small Drinks Producer of the Year. Established in 2016, Velfrey has over 4,000 vines planted across three acres, and is a family-run vineyard which prides itself on attention to every detail.

The wines are made from three grape varieties, notably Pinot Noir, Seyval Blanc, and Solaris. The vineyard is run by husband-and-wife Andy and Fiona Mounsey along with their son Ryan and his wife Sophie.

Andy Mounsey at Velfrey Vineyard recently said:

We are delighted to have been awarded PGI status for wines made from grapes grown in our Pembrokeshire vineyard. Not only does this provide assurance to our customers about the wines' provenance and quality, it also allows us to proudly proclaim on the labels that this is Welsh sparkling wine. Our NV sparkling brut has been selected by a panel of distinguished judges from WineGB as one of the UK's top 100 wines, while our newly launched Rhosyn is getting both plaudits and orders from highly knowledgeable sommeliers. It's fantastic that wine from Pembrokeshire is achieving this kind of recognition.

In 2010, Café Môr was started by Jonathan Williams who has a passion for seafood. In 2012, after establishing the business, it attracted investment and became part of the Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company.

Laverbread is made from cooked laver (seaweed) which has been plucked by hand from the Welsh coastline and is rooted in Welsh history as a vital source of nutrition.

Welsh Laverbread was awarded PDO status in 2017 to celebrate its inherent ties to Welsh seascapes and communities.

Jonathan Williams at The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company recently said:

Laverbread is an important part of Pembrokeshire food history and we are absolutely delighted to receive this status. We currently use laverbread in our seaweed butter, Lobster Welsh Rarebit and even in our Welsh cakes. PDO status means consumers have the confidence knowing they are eating the genuine Welsh product. We will continue to ensure it is cooked to the highest of standards so people from near and far can enjoy our Welsh laverbread.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths recently said: