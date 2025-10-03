Protecting and restoring rainforests

Over £3 million to support temperate rainforests.

Rainforest projects are to benefit from more than £3 million funding to protect biodiversity and build ecosystem resilience to climate change.

The funding will be used to help save Scotland’s temperate rainforest – made up of native woodlands found on the west coast, where consistent levels of rainfall and relatively mild, year-round temperatures provide the right conditions for some of the world’s rarest mosses, liverworts and lichens – from the effects of the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

This year 1,350 hectares of priority rainforest habitat will benefit from funding to:

remove rhododendron, a non-native invasive species that robs plants of nutrients, moisture and light, to give other plants space to grow

restore plantations on ancient woodland sites

prevent damage to young trees and ground vegetation through deer management

Announcing the funding during Scotland’s Climate Week, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon yesterday said:

“Scotland is home to its own temperate rainforest boasting a variety of rare species and habitats, and we are already delivering work to protect and expand this precious environment. We have some of the best remaining rainforest sites in Europe. “Forestry Land Scotland are already carrying out immense work within the rainforest zone and have restored more than 2,654 hectares since 2023, and this additional funding of more than £3 million will help us to go further faster. “Rainforests can capture up to one million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year so protecting them is essential to help us reach net zero emissions by 2045 and, crucially, tackle biodiversity loss.”

Background

Forestry Land Scotland is a proud member of the Alliance for Scotland's Rainforest, a coalition of partners from NGOs and government agencies working together to remove rhododendron from Scotland’s rainforests and woodlands, to help save this important habitat.

Priority sites are located in the following areas: