Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Protecting built heritage: MPs call for ‘reuse first’ mindset to safeguard historic buildings and help hit new homes goal
Nearly half of the government’s 1.5million home building target could be met by giving a new lease of life to historic buildings currently lying vacant or under-used, MPs say today.
In a report examining the state of the UK’s built heritage, the Culture, Media and Sport Committee is calling on the government to learn lessons from international approaches such as Italy’s €1 homes scheme and adopt a ‘reuse first’ approach to unlock up to 670,000 new homes.
The report follows a more than 18-month long inquiry which uncovered how listed buildings, churches, old factories and monuments up and down the country are under significant and increasing strain from cost pressures, workforce shortages and a planning system that is complex and inconsistent.
Highlighting a major missed opportunity for heritage to contribute to the local and national economy, the committee calls for a change in the government’s approach both to secure the long-term future of the historic environment and to unlock its full potential to support growth.
In addition to making the case for reforms to the planning process and launching a ‘heritage-to-housing’ scheme, the report outlines recommendations related to improving financial support for old properties and tackling skills shortages in the heritage workforce.
It warns that the current VAT regime is discouraging repairs and reuse by making it more expensive that new construction and calls for targeted relief for maintenance and conversion. Funding for repairs to churches and other places of worship should also be maintained, the committee adds.
There also needs to be a new commitment to promoting careers and boosting skills in the heritage sector, the report says, amid a warning that shortages in the workforce pose one of the most serious risks to the long-term protection of the UK’s built heritage.
Chair comment
Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Chair of the CMS Committee, yesterday said:
“Old buildings and other pieces of our past play a vital economic, social and cultural role in our communities, but the sight of leaking roofs, crumbling brickwork and vacant premises illustrates how the current policy approach to heritage is failing miserably to support either its protection or potential.
“Historic England says that there is potential to create a whopping 670,000 new homes and yet the government’s approach reveals a deep complacency, is devoid of ambition, and shows a complete lack of imagination.
“We heard compelling evidence that the best way of protecting a building is for it to be occupied, used, lived in and loved. Other countries with a similarly rich heritage have shown what can be achieved by thinking outside the box. ‘Reuse first’ should be the guiding principle, with a heritage to housing scheme offering a clear win-win by preserving our historic buildings and helping to meet the pressing need for new homes.
“Ministers also need to ensure adequate funding that incentivises repairs and renewal over construction, and meet head on the serious risk to heritage posed by the lack of skills and workforce in the sector.
“It also shouldn't be right that private owners face significant obligations to protect historic buildings, while government departments are able to allow heritage assets to rot at public expense.
“All the time that the government allows our historic environment to continue to deteriorate, we risk losing out on not just links to our past but on opportunities for economic growth and regeneration in our communities.”
Further information
- About Parliament: Select committees
- Visiting Parliament: Watch committees
- Culture, Media and Sport Committee
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/378/culture-media-and-sport-committee/news/214828/protecting-built-heritage-mps-call-for-reuse-first-mindset-to-safeguard-historic-buildings-and-help-hit-new-homes-goal/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Government does not have a complete plan to tackle financial exclusion14/07/2026 12:05:00
The government’s Financial Inclusion Strategy is a welcome first step but it is not a complete plan to tackle financial exclusion in the United Kingdom, according to a new Treasury Committee report.
Chair comments on designation of tech firms to Critical Third Parties Regime13/07/2026 15:05:00
In January this year, the Treasury Committee published a report on the use of AI in financial services.
HMRC must better tackle large tax risk of multinationals diverting profits across borders10/07/2026 17:05:00
The international nature of large businesses presents high risks to the UK’s tax revenues.
Foreign Affairs Committee: “unanswered questions” over Mandelson vetting09/07/2026 11:20:00
Report: The appointment of Peter Mandelson as British Ambassador to the United States
Government must set out strategy to achieve sovereign AI capabilities, UK risks being cut off “at whim,” MPs warn08/07/2026 11:25:00
Report publication: Science Diplomacy: Sovereignty, strategy, and the global race.
Government has ‘moral obligation’ to reverse freezing of student loans repayment threshold07/07/2026 16:05:00
The government has a moral obligation to reverse the decision to freeze the threshold at which student loans are repaid, a new report published by the Treasury Committee says.
Government must think again on plan for Britain's small businesses07/07/2026 13:05:00
Ahead of Secretary of State Peter Kyle’s appearance on Tuesday 7 July, the Business and Trade Committee has asked the Department to reconsider the Government’s “inadequate” response to proposals to improve UK plans for small business growth.
Conference, exhibition and trade fair sector could miss out on growth without government action, MPs warn06/07/2026 13:05:00
The UK’s multi-billion-pound conference, exhibition and trade fair sector risks falling behind overseas competitors and missing out on valuable economic opportunities unless there is a new focus and commitment to funding from government.
Renters’ rights – Government needs to go further to ensure tenants are protected, says Housing Committee03/07/2026 14:20:00
The government’s reforms to renters’ rights are welcome but further steps are needed to protect tenants, including the most vulnerable, says the cross-party Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee in a report published today.