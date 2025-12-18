Protecting communities from climate impacts

Funding to help regions adapt to climate change.

Projects aimed at protecting homes at risk of flooding and tackling the impacts of extreme heat in towns and cities are some of the initiatives benefitting from Scottish Government funding to guard communities against the impacts of climate change.

A total of £550,000 is supporting local authorities, health boards, community groups and businesses to work together to address climate risks such as increased flooding, coastal erosion, extreme heat and water scarcity.

Projects include:

improving flood resilience for families in Glasgow's Drumchapel area - where 15 homes were evacuated during a major flooding incident in 2021 – by supporting the removal of drainage constraints that put vulnerable properties at continued risk

ensuring the voices of 1,000 people in the South East of Scotland affected by climate change and extreme weather are listened to and included in decisions

introducing natural flood management measures such as leaky dams, which help slow water flow during heavy rainfall, and woodland planting in Allanton, North Lanarkshire, to protect homes and improve local biodiversity

undertaking research into how climate change will financially impact key Highland economic sectors including whisky distilleries, energy, salmon, and commercial forestry.

The funding reflects a key action from Scotland’s National Adaptation Plan and will be provided through regional partnerships. It comes ahead of a Climate Adaptation Leadership Summit in Edinburgh today (Thursday 18 Dec).

Led by Climate Action Secretary Gillian Martin and Permanent Secretary Joe Griffin, the summit will see public sector leaders agree how to accelerate action and collaboration and build resilience to the damaging impacts of climate change.

Ms Martin said: “While we must ensure Scotland continues to play its part in addressing the causes of climate change, we must also be ready to deal with the impacts that are already upon us.

“This year alone, we have witnessed the worst wildfires in living memory in the Cairngorms, high levels of water scarcity across the whole of Scotland, and 18 areas of Scotland recording their highest ever temperatures in the summer. All of these have had significant impacts on industry, farming, wildlife, and our daily routines, placing strain on the complex systems that sit behind simple actions we take for granted like turning on the tap, food shopping and travelling from A to B.

“This funding for Climate Ready Regions, highlights the importance of investing in Scotland’s future and working in partnership - so that the places where we live and work are resilient to the impacts of climate change.

“There will be a huge social and economic payoff for decades to come if we get this right, by ensuring that Scotland keeps running smoothly in the face of climate disruption.”

Glasgow City Council. convener for Climate, Councillor Angus Millar said: “We’re delighted to have worked with Verture and the Climate Ready Regions project this year to accelerate action in the Glasgow city region.

“This funding is helping us work closely with community groups, businesses and others to build practical solutions that will make a real difference on the ground. Building resilience to flooding and other climate risks is essential for protecting our communities and local economy.”

Background

Climate Ready Regions - Adaptation Scotland