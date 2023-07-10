Welsh Government
|Printable version
Protecting environment and benefitting business key for Vale of Glamorgan farm
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has visited a farm in the Vale of Glamorgan which is taking action to tackle the climate and nature emergencies and benefit their business.
The Minister met Richard and Lyn Anthony at Sealands Farm in St Brides Major to hear about the work they’re doing which aligns with the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Land Management objectives.
Sustainable Land Management establishes a policy and legislative framework which is designed to be beneficial for farmers and the environment for generations to come.
Richard and Lyn Anthony are doing this at Sealands Farm in many ways, including increasing the organic matter in their arable soils. This draws down carbon from the atmosphere, and it also means the soil is better able to hold on to moisture in dry weather.
They have also established companion cropping with their arable crops which reduces risks from pests, benefits pollinating insects, and lowers chemical usage.
Extensive crop trials are taking place at the farm to test new crop varieties suitable to grow in the Welsh climate, and renewable energy sources have been installed.
These actions embody the Sustainable Land Management objectives in the first ever made-in-Wales Agriculture Bill as they are a clear demonstration of adapting to climate change and maintaining and enhancing ecosystems while producing food in a sustainable manner.
The visit comes after the Agriculture Bill was passed by Senedd Members last week. At the heart of the Bill lie objectives to support the economic, environmental, and social sustainability of the Welsh agricultural sector. Sustainable Land Management is key to this.
Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said:
It has been great to meet Richard and Lyn and learn more about the impressive work they’re doing at Sealands which align with our aims to tackle the climate and nature emergencies and support the sustainability of the farm business.
They have implemented a number of measures and I have been pleased to hear about how these are having a positive impact on their business and their land.
Sustainable Land Management is the bedrock of future agriculture policy in Wales and will help ensure our farmers can continue to produce high quality produce and agricultural goods for years to come alongside taking action to protect the environment.
Richard Anthony said:
I believe modern productive agriculture is a big part of the solution to climate change, and we are still learning how to build resilience on our farm which is even more important in dry seasons like we’re experiencing currently.
We like to demonstrate what is practical on the ground, and I think it’s valuable for farmers to learn from each other and see what ideas might work at their own farm.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/protecting-environment-and-benefitting-business-key-vale-glamorgan-farm
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Annual report highlights policy achievements “in most difficult of times”10/07/2023 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has published its annual report, the second of the current Senedd term.
Further works confirmed for Menai Suspension Bridge06/07/2023 15:25:00
Work will begin on Monday September 4th to overhaul the Menai Suspension Bridge to ensure it is permanently restored in time for its 200th anniversary.
“Today’s NHS model will not be sustainable with the projected increases in demand and tough choices lie ahead " - Health Minister Eluned Morgan06/07/2023 11:10:00
As the NHS turns 75, Health Minister Eluned Morgan has set out how the NHS will need to be reformed and how the public will need to help shape those reforms if the NHS is to celebrate a centenary.
Commercial Delivery and Capability team excel with a CIPS Excellence Awards shortlisting!05/07/2023 09:05:00
The Supply Teachers Framework led by our People and Corporate Services Category leads, Stuart Smith and Neil Thomas, has been shortlisted for the Best Initiative to Deliver Social Value through Procurement.
Local Businesses and schools working together to create employment opportunities for young people04/07/2023 16:05:00
New research looking at how businesses can work with schools and colleges to benefit the future prospects of young people, has been welcomed by the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles.
School Essentials Grant opens to support families for next school year04/07/2023 14:05:00
The School Essentials Grant for the next school year is now open, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles has announced.
Food and Drink Festivals and Events Fund announced04/07/2023 11:05:00
A £300,000 fund to provide support for food and drink festivals and events across Wales recently (Saturday, 1 July) opened for applications.
Minister thanks NHS Wales staff ahead of NHS 75 celebrations03/07/2023 14:05:00
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, has praised the work and dedication of NHS Wales staff as they prepare to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS.