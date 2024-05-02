Protecting fans from ticket touts

Views sought on EURO 2028 legislation.

Proposals which will help to protect people against the threat of ticket touts at UEFA EURO 2028 are the focus of a new consultation launched today.

Glasgow is one of 10 host cities for EURO 2028 and an expected three million tickets will go on sale for the whole tournament, allowing more fans than ever before access to a UEFA EURO tournament.

As part of the consultation, stakeholders are invited to share their insights about how effective the measures implemented during UEFA EURO 2020, which took place in 2021, were for both supporters and local businesses.

Europe Minister Kaukab Stewart said:

“Glasgow has become one of the world’s top cities for staging major sporting events, and EURO 2028 will follow in the footsteps of the recent World Athletics Indoor Championships – these matches belong to everyone and it’s important we ensure tickets are accessible. “This valuable consultation underlines our commitment to protecting Scottish people from the threat of ticket touts, ensuring fair and equitable access to EURO 2028 games in Scotland. “I would encourage everybody with an interest in this eagerly awaited event to share their views and help to shape legislation ahead of EURO 2028 happening in Glasgow.”

Background

The consultation period closes on 26 July and provides an opportunity for people to share their views to shape robust protection measures for those fans planning on attending the matches staged in Scotland.

Individuals can participate in the consultation online via the CitizenSpace survey platform, accessible here: EURO 2028: Commercial Rights Protection - Scottish Government consultations - Citizen Space

The aim of the consultation process is to establish proposals for legislation to meet UEFA’s commercial rights protection requirements to host EURO 2028. These are around:

Unauthorised street trading

Unauthorised advertising

Unauthorised resale of tickets

Participants in the process are encouraged to share their views on:

What the impacts were of the measures put in place for UEFA EURO 2020, which took place in 2021

How business could be impacted by the measures that are likely required by UEFA for EURO 2028?

What kinds of measures and exemptions would be most appropriate to meet likely UEFA requirements?

Scotland (Hampden Park), England (Wembley, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Everton Stadium, Etihad Stadium, St James’ Park, Villa Park), Northern Ireland (Casement Park), Wales (Millennium Stadium), and the Republic of Ireland (Aviva Stadium) will host the tournament, which is scheduled to take place between June and July 2028.